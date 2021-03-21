Official GOP Account Mocked For Posting Tweet About Education — With a Glaringly Obvious Spelling Error

Twitter infamously does not offer an edit function for tweets, but they do have a “delete” button. But whoever manages the social media for the Republican Party doesn’t seem to know how to use it. A tweet — on the topic of education, nonetheless — with a glaringly obvious spelling error remained up for hours on Sunday.

“Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children,” said the tweet. “The science is in – schools can safely reopen!”

Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children. The science is in – schools can safely reopen! — GOP (@GOP) March 21, 2021

“Devastating” is spelled with only one “e,” not the way the GOP spelled it in their tweet.

Just in case they finally realize what’s happening, here’s a screenshot:

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had many laughs at the GOP’s expense, at the irony of an all-caps spelling error in a tweet about education policy, and also the fact that the tweet remained up for hours, despite getting aggressively ratioed by people mocking it.

You have to really appreciate the GOP misspelling “devastating” in a post about education. https://t.co/f1XdK5zRYo — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) March 21, 2021

When will you delete this tweet? — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 21, 2021

Looks like your social media team should go back too and learn some spelling — Tiffany Thiele (@thielefor55th) March 21, 2021

I’m DEVESTATED that you can’t spell. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 21, 2021

Owning the libs with DEVESTATING spelling skills like their Dear Orange Leader. #RepublicansCantSpell https://t.co/St5fF2coUg — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) March 21, 2021

All-caps typo in a tweet about education is 😙👌 https://t.co/n9mv0yQxKq — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) March 21, 2021

Apparently the school for the GOP has long been closed, too, judging by that spelling. https://t.co/WEw382QZZn — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 21, 2021

