'DEVESTATING'

Official GOP Account Mocked For Posting Tweet About Education — With a Glaringly Obvious Spelling Error

By Sarah RumpfMar 21st, 2021, 6:06 pm
Twitter infamously does not offer an edit function for tweets, but they do have a “delete” button. But whoever manages the social media for the Republican Party doesn’t seem to know how to use it. A tweet — on the topic of education, nonetheless — with a glaringly obvious spelling error remained up for hours on Sunday.

“Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children,” said the tweet. “The science is in – schools can safely reopen!”

“Devastating” is spelled with only one “e,” not the way the GOP spelled it in their tweet.

Just in case they finally realize what’s happening, here’s a screenshot:

Screenshot via Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had many laughs at the GOP’s expense, at the irony of an all-caps spelling error in a tweet about education policy, and also the fact that the tweet remained up for hours, despite getting aggressively ratioed by people mocking it.

