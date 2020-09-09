comScore

Bob Woodward Under Fire For Sitting on Tapes of Trump Admitting He Downplayed Virus

By Leia IdlibySep 9th, 2020, 2:44 pm
Bob Woodward, associate editor at The Washington Post

Alex Wong/Getty Images

After releasing audio of President Donald Trump privately admitting to the dangers of the coronavirus, Bob Woodward is getting bashed on Twitter for sitting on the information for roughly six months — with some observers even claiming he has blood on his hands.

During his interview with Woodward in February — three weeks before the first coronavirus death in the United States — the president admitted he knew the virus was airborne, contagious, and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

“It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things, right? But the air, you just breathe the air. That’s how it’s passed,” Trump said. “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus…This is deadly stuff”

Many journalists and pundits are now pointing out that although Trump failed to share the dangers of the novel coronavirus with the public, Woodward did too:

