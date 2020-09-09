After releasing audio of President Donald Trump privately admitting to the dangers of the coronavirus, Bob Woodward is getting bashed on Twitter for sitting on the information for roughly six months — with some observers even claiming he has blood on his hands.

During his interview with Woodward in February — three weeks before the first coronavirus death in the United States — the president admitted he knew the virus was airborne, contagious, and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus.”

“It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things, right? But the air, you just breathe the air. That’s how it’s passed,” Trump said. “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus…This is deadly stuff”

Many journalists and pundits are now pointing out that although Trump failed to share the dangers of the novel coronavirus with the public, Woodward did too:

I hope Bob Woodward can still enjoy that book deal money with the blood he has on his hands. https://t.co/SAhR4brsUt — Emily Colucci (@emilycolucci) September 9, 2020

Feel free to call Bob Woodward’s book a “blood book.” — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) September 9, 2020

If you are unable to simultaneously hold in your head the ideas that Trump is a vile, racist fascist with blood on his hands and that Bob Woodward is a vile, greedy pandemic profiteer who failed to meet the most basic standards of journalism, please see yourself out of my feed — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) September 9, 2020

Woodward’s interview with Trump happened more than 3 weeks before the first death was reported in the US. He sat on the tape while 190,000 people died. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 9, 2020

This should have been published in February https://t.co/G3gHXj3nbI — Liam Stack (@liamstack) September 9, 2020

Bob Woodward is probably sitting on the Death Note too. — Brandi, (Claire) Williams Society of Alumni 🏎️🐄 (@ItsTheBrandi) September 9, 2020

So is Woodward complicit in the death of Americans by not revealing this info early on and waiting to benefit from it financially closer to the elections? — Muna AbuSulayman منى (@abusulayman) September 9, 2020

Okay, I’ll bite. If Bob Woodward has known this since February, WTF did he sit on it until SEPTEMBER? Is he not now just as complicit in the deaths as Trump, by his silence? — Amy Washburn (@AIWashburn) September 9, 2020

honestly, i don’t think it’s fine that Woodward had this tape for the last several months while thousands of people died and said nothing. https://t.co/XVtyEiqDnb — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) September 9, 2020

And not coming forth sooner is an absolute journalistic failure https://t.co/fYXcIJwR5T — Greg Otto (@gregotto) September 9, 2020

