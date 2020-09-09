On Wednesday, investigative journalist Bob Woodward released audio of his interview with President Donald Trump, during which the president admitted he knew the virus was airborne, contagious, and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus” in February — three weeks before the first coronavirus death in the United States.

“It goes through air, Bob. That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things, right? But the air, you just breathe the air. That’s how it’s passed,” Trump told Woodward on February 7. “It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus…This is deadly stuff”

Trump, who has been minimizing the threat of the coronavirus — especially in his push to reopen schools, also told Woodward that Covid-19 does pose a threat to young people.

“Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob. But just today and, and yesterday, some startling facts came out,” Trump told Woodward on March 19. “It’s not just old, older…young people too, plenty of young people.”

“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump added. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Woodward also detailed the stark differences between Trump’s private concerns regarding the virus and how he spoke to the public about it in his new book Rage, which CNN published preview excerpts of on Wednesday.

Watch above, via CNN.

