BREAKING: VA Governor Ralph Northam Admits He Was in Racist Yearbook Photo, Apologizes

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has now apologized over a racist photo in his 1984 yearbook, unearthed on Friday, that showed one person in blackface and another dressed in a KKK robe.

Northam confirmed in a statement he’s in the photo — though he did not reveal whether he was dressed in blackface or the KKK robe — and apologized:

Calling the costume “clearly racist and offensive,” the Virginia Democrat said he was “deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo.”

The governor did not say he plans to resign, but pledged to “heal the damage this conduct has caused.”

Read the full statement here:

Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive. I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now. This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment. I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their Governor.

[image via screengrab]

