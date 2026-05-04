Scott Jennings Demolishes Tucker Carlson’s ‘Trump Is the Antichrist’ Denial

Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings pulled no punches on his radio show on Monday in reacting to Tucker Carlson’s splashy interview with the New York Times over the weekend. Jennings praised New York Times writer and podcast host Lulu Garcia-Navarro for doing a “masterful job leading” Carlson into what he called a “boxed canyon” while questioning his past criticism of President Donald Trump.

“Tucker Carlson has turned against President Trump in the most personal way that you possibly can. He is mad at Trump over the war in Iran, he says, and on his show, if you’ve heard it, he has at times argued or at least questioned whether Donald Trump is the Antichrist,” Jennings began, adding:

He has also said in this interview that he believes Donald Trump is a slave or a hostage to Netanyahu or Israel or the Jews or what have you. It seems to me it has to be one or the other: Are you a supernatural evil being, or are you some weak hostage or slave to other people? I don’t think you could be both. I want you to listen to this exchange with Lulu. Here’s the question—she calls Tucker out about this idea of wondering aloud about Trump being the Antichrist. Here, Tucker, deny it. Cut number eight.

“You’ve been talking on your show about whether Trump is the Antichrist,” Garcia-Navarro says at one point during the lengthy interview.

“I have not said that,” Carlson replied.

“On your show, the day after Easter, you noted he did not put his hand on the Bible during his swearing-in ceremony as president, you said, and I’m quoting, ‘Maybe he didn’t put his hand on the Bible because he affirmatively rejects what’s inside that book.” And then on a recent show, you went further, saying, “Here’s a leader who’s mocking the gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of gods, and exalting himself above them. Could this be the Antichrist?’” Garcia-Navarro continued.

Carlson again insisted, “I actually did not say, ‘Could this be the Antichrist?’”

Did Tucker Carlson really *forget* that he wondered if President Trump could be the antichrist? It's immediately evident why this jaw-dropping interview moment went viral 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nl8SB7huTr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 4, 2026

“Okay, you heard Tucker deny it when presented with direct evidence by Lulu Garcia. He denied it in the room. And if you watch the video, by the way, he looks you dead in the eye and denies it. Well, let’s see what happens next. Here is evidence that Lulu brought up and read to Tucker in its actual audio and video form. Cut number nine,” Jenning continued, playing another clip:

Here’s a leader who’s mocking the gods of his ancestors, mocking the God of gods, and exalting himself above them. Could this be the Antichrist? Well, who knows? I don’t know where that comes from, but I know that those words never left my lips because I’m not sure I fully understand what the Antichrist is. If there’s just one, I actually tried to understand it. I may have said, “Some are asking that.” I’m not weighing in on that because I don’t understand it.

“So what you heard there was direct evidence from Tucker’s show that, yes, he was wondering aloud about whether Donald Trump is the Antichrist, and then you heard him continue to deny it to Lulu, who did, by the way, a masterful job leading him into this boxed canyon there. But what’s amazing is that he has raised this, and they have profited off of it, they have promoted it, they have marketed it, and when confronted with it, immediately backs away from it. You heard the evidence,” Jennings said.

Notably, Garcia-Navarro did get Carlson to eventually acknowledge he did indeed say the quote about Trump and the Antichrist.

“I just want to make the point that you did say, ‘Could this be the Antichrist?’ And then you said, ‘Well, who knows?’ You did use those words,” Garcia-Navarro insisted later in the interview.

“Man, then my apologies to you, if there’s a video of me saying that. I guess what I’m expressing to you is it doesn’t reflect exactly how I feel. It suggests a precision that I haven’t arrived at, that Trump is the Antichrist. You’d have to define Antichrist, and I know that I can’t define it, and it’s not clearly defined in the New Testament or Old Testament,” Carlson replied.

Watch the clip above.

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