Elon Musk Gave the Crazies Blue Checks. Now They’re Turning On Him.

Elon Musk is getting buried in a pile of outrage from his Twitter fan base over the new CEO he’s tapped for the social media company — and it’s a specific brand of outrage the Chief Twit himself has stoked.

Musk announced Friday that he was naming Linda Yaccarino, confirming news reports. According to Musk, he plans to “transition to being exec chair and CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” while Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations.”

Yaccarino previously served as the advertising chief for NBCUniversal — stepping down effective immediately on Friday — but it is her affiliation with the World Economic Forum that ruffled the feathers of many of Musk’s most ardent fans on the birdsite.

Infamous gadfly Catturd, who until recently was a vocal champion of Musk’s leadership of Twitter, posted a link blasting the WEF as a “notorious” organization that “brings together globalist political, corporate, and non-governmental organization elites every year at the Davos resort in Switzerland to push its Great Reset agenda” — and that was one of the most restrained descriptions found among the blue check brigade.

Who is Linda Yaccarino? Elon's Woke & WEF-Linked Twitter CEO. https://t.co/sOKz8LXh7E — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 12, 2023

Even before Yaccarino’s selection was officially announced, a number of right-wing personalities zeroed in on her connections to WEF as a “huge red flag.” The confirmation was fuel to the digital fire, with some of the Twitter Blue subscribers who have hailed Musk’s slashing of Twitter’s workforce, changed moderation standards, and fostering of conspiracy theories now expressing doubt that the world’s second richest man wasn’t actually fighting for them.

Friday afternoon, #RIPTwitter was trending, and there were many tweets criticizing Yaccarino on issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, her suspected liberal political sympathies, and a general suspicion of “globalist” organizations.

Catturd was unsparing in multiple tweets about Musk’s decision, declaring this showed that Musk was just like all the other billionaires around the globe, plus speculating that the Twitter owner was purposely throttling “#RIPTwitter” from trending.

I hope it’s not – but If this is @elonmusk pick for new CEO – get ready to go back to old Twitter again … this is an absolute far left loon. Couldn’t think of a worse choice. No way she’ll be unbiased. https://t.co/JOrD715g2v — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 12, 2023

Have you noticed – there’s never anyone new or from the outside who ever gets these big CEO jobs … they just keep rotating the same boring people from billion dollar company to billion dollar company. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 12, 2023

LMAO – “RIP Twitter” was not only removed from the #1 trend spot – but removed from the entire list. Just like old Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/UvzZH1Couw — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 12, 2023

Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, a vocal critic of vaccines and pandemic restrictions, has been furiously tweeting Friday afternoon, attacking both Musk and Yaccarino.

How do you feel about Elon Musk selling out to the World Economic Forum? — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 12, 2023

Elon Musk just received the Bud Light award for his WOKE platform. pic.twitter.com/T3tkCVMGVT — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 12, 2023

In a particularly sharp execution of the FAFO principle, Musk himself is to blame for fanning the flames of outrage about the WEF, such as in a tweet from January in which he denounced the group as “increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

Another decision by Musk has exponentially ratcheted up the lunacy. Previously, the blue checks were given to accounts that belonged to people who were notable for some reason (elected government officials, political candidates, actors, athletes, journalists, etc.) and had verified their identities. But Musk flipped that around, making the blue checks only available to those who subscribed to Twitter Blue (plus a few high-follower celebrity accounts) and opening the ability to buy the status available to anyone with a credit card.

Add in the algorithm change that boosts blue-check tweets, and now many of the anonymous, previously obscure accounts who had been transmitting conspiracy theories through the festering swamps of Twitter’s darkest depths to their 137 followers are now seeing their tin-foil hattery boosted to the top of the timeline.

In other words, Musk’s tweets are getting absolutely buried in an angry swarm of weirdos and trolls.

Some of his previous fans were encouraging people to quit Twitter Blue over their objections to the WEF, and otherwise declaring their free speech paradise to be but a mirage. Many of them tagged Musk’s account as they voiced their heartbroken sense of betrayal that the billionaire had sold out to the other billionaires.

Quit Twitter Blue until the WEF is uninvolved. — James Lindsay, tapping the sign (@ConceptualJames) May 12, 2023

Make @elonmusk correct this or cost him $42B on his investment he's turned toward evil. — James Lindsay, tapping the sign (@ConceptualJames) May 12, 2023

Turns out, @elonmusk, with his new CEO hire, is more concerned with raking in ad revenue than restoring free speech, which is fine. Just be honest with people. #RIPTwitter was trending #1 and Elon just yanked it and scrubbed the hashtag from the autofill feature. Sad! — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) May 12, 2023

Hey @elonmusk, will @TuckerCarlson still be able to talk about the WEF like this with Twitter’s new lizard overlord lady running the show? pic.twitter.com/bnm9hLQfS0 — Ashley (@ashley_steen) May 12, 2023

Do you regret giving Elon Musk your personal information when y'all signed up for Twitter Blue? — Pat Webb (@patwebbjr) May 12, 2023

pic.twitter.com/WeUxt3GhDY — Aaron Day 2024: Truth and Transformation (@AaronRDay) May 12, 2023

We know why you hired her. pic.twitter.com/IGiBrgHjeY — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) May 12, 2023

DUDE, SHES PART OF THE WEF!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ei75EP75Oa — Adam Brimson Designs (@AdamBrimson) May 12, 2023

even though I enjoyed my blue mark (and everything what has changed ever since Elon took over), after the announcement that a chairman of the WEF is CEO of twitter I cancelled my subscription this morning. I know nobody cares…. but just felt disappointed — Mr. Jakub (@MrJakub4) May 12, 2023

How is this even possible. A person who is Pro-mask pro vaxx and a participant in the World Economic Forum. #RIPTWITTER https://t.co/qajusgQ7Qm pic.twitter.com/RXjIiw7fFI — Angelo@BodyConcepts (@Angelobodyconc2) May 12, 2023

Not a good move. “You knew damn well I was a snake…” Ever wonder why Trump hasn’t come back? https://t.co/p9KIP5mUT8 — SugarMagnolia (@SugarMAGA) May 12, 2023

