Elon Musk’s Alleged Replacement for Twitter CEO is Already Under Fire — From Both the Left and Right

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino found herself under fire from both the political left and right on Thursday after it was reported that she was in discussion with billionaire Elon Musk to replace him as Twitter CEO.

Several news outlets reported on Thursday that Yaccarino — the chairman of global advertising at NBCUniversal and the chairman of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Taskforce on Future of Work — was in talks with Musk to become the new CEO of Twitter after Musk announced he had “hired a new CEO” and that his replacement was a woman.

While some social media users celebrated the news, Yaccarino’s role at the WEF, as well as the revelation that she followed several conservative Twitter accounts, resulted in her facing criticism from across the political spectrum.

Those on the left, including SPLC senior investigative reporter Michael Edison Hayden, protested that Yaccarino appeared to be following several conservative Twitter accounts, including Fox News host Jesse Watters, ‘Libs of TikTok’, and the conservative parody news website the Babylon Bee.

“New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino seems like a certified MAGA supporter,” wrote political consultant and former Justice Democrats staffer Max Berger, while journalist Matt Binder noted that Yaccarino had previously been appointed by former President Donald Trump to his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2018.

Twitter’s probable next CEO was appointed by then-President Trump to a council alongside Herschel Walker and Dr. Oz in 2018 https://t.co/5VB4deZH4o https://t.co/tsG4oHcgjX pic.twitter.com/zkq5U35qpX — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, some conservatives, including former One American News (OAN) host Liz Wheeler, pointed to Yaccarino’s same following list in an effort to defend the executive.

Rumored Twitter CEO candidate Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) follows: Libs of TikTok

Babylon Bee

Catturd

JK Rowling

Tulsi Gabbard

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ron DeSantis

Ric Grenell

Jesse Watters

Dinesh D'Souza

Maria Bartiromo

Russell Brand

Jay Bhattacharya

Karol Markowitz

Miranda Devine — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 12, 2023

“BTW this doesn’t mean she’s based. She still serves on a WEF board, which is a huge red flag,” Wheeler wrote . “But interesting to note, I thought.”

Several right-wing critics pointed out Yaccarino’s connection to the WEF, as well as clips which showed Yaccarino celebrating “social justice” and praising “diversity and inclusion” as “good for business,” as reasons why she should not take over as Twitter CEO.

Twitters new CEO seems to be affiliated with the World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/QrcSTZr65H — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) May 12, 2023

Musk is hiring Yaccarino in hopes of boosting advertising: she is Chair of the Advertising Council's Board of Directors. Only issue: she is Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Taskforce on Future of Workhttps://t.co/T1XoPo3ZqG https://t.co/KvfLsJstzy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 12, 2023

“Please, @elonmusk, tell me you’re trolling us, Linda Yaccarino! You may as well put Rachel Maddow in charge of Twitter,” protested one pro-Trump user, while another called the reported decision a “mistake.”

I hope it’s a really bad joke but this is reportedly the new Twitter CEO. Pro- mask, pro-vaxx, and a participant in The World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/NnqOyFbjqW — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 12, 2023

The last thing Twitter needs is a CEO that’s on the Board of the World Economic Forum. Why is it so hard to find someone that’s not a Nazi? pic.twitter.com/33ZtpqhkRW — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill9) May 12, 2023

Washington Post media reporter Will Sommer explained the backlash over her WEF connection, writing, “Presumptive new Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino being the chair of a World Economic Forum task force is going to be a huge red flag for conservatives, since they see WEF as the prime mover behind the ‘Great Reset’ / make everyone live in pods and eat bugs conspiracy theories.”

Others on both the left and right, however, defended Yaccarino and argued she would be a good fit to take over from Musk.

Twitter’s new CEO is enraging both the far left because Linda Yaccarino reads the great journalist Miranda Divine, and the dodgy right is max because Yaccarino belongs to particular networking groups. That’s a great sign it’s the right candidate, @elonmusk! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 12, 2023

If true, Linda Yaccarino would be a great CEO of Twitter. She gets the ad business and understands the needs of advertisers, can talk their language (ROI/brand safety) and will speak her mind while being deferential. $TSLA @elonmusk https://t.co/qIh2ktrc4r — Gary Black (@garyblack00) May 11, 2023

“People are already unfairly attacking her for her ties to different organizations and because she follows certain accounts here on Twitter,” complained liberal commentator Ed Krassenstein. “Let’s not judge Yaccarino until we see what she is able to do for Twitter.”

Meanwhile, Saurabh Sharma, the president of the conservative American Moment organization, called Yaccarino a “good choice” for Twitter CEO.

“There’s going to be a lot of extremely stupid ‘REEEEEEE SHES A WEF PLANT’ stuff over the next few days,” he said. “Here’s the deal. Yaccarino is an anti-woke moderate who cares about free speech and has deep ties to the advertising industry.”

Yaccarino spoke with Musk last month at an NBCUniversal keynote, and according to Variety, she has spent the past few months helping Twitter “rehabilitate its reputation with advertisers.”

“People familiar with the matter say she has fostered professional ties to Chris Riedy, Twitter’s vice president of global sales and marketing, and that she has long expressed admiration for Musk,” Variety reported.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com