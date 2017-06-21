EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tom Cotton Intern Calls British ‘Faggots’ and Paul Ryan a ‘Cuck’ in Audio Recording

GOP Senator Tom Cotton’s intern is not shy about spouting off incendiary comments, as the young Republican calls Speaker Paul Ryan “a cuck” and the British “faggots.”

In a recorded conversation with this reporter, Hill intern “Nate” blasted Ryan for not having a hardline immigration stance, saying “Paul Ryan is a cuck, he’s a cuck, get him out” and “Paul Ryan: cuck first and Yankee second.”

(Editor’s note – we are choosing to only use the intern’s first name just to keep his name clean from any future employer’s Google search but as is obvious from the piece, are not actively seeking to protect his identity.)

The term “cuck” originated in political spaces during 2015, as white nationalists and the far-right began calling Republicans they deemed too moderate “cuckservatives.” The word is racially charged, as “cuck” that Joan Walsh described as a pornographic genre “in which a white husband, either in shame or lust, watches his wife be taken by a black man.”

In reference to Ryan, the “cuck” slur towards him originated on alt-right and white supremacist websites. Ryan has been deemed a “cuck” from white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, neo-Nazi websites The Daily Stormer and Stormfront and alt-right pundit Mike Cernovich. Ryan even received the title “Cuck of The Year For 2016” by the Reddit page President Trump used to host an online town hall event.

This intern has a long record with the GOP, as he has worked in the Arkansas senator’s office since January, worked for the Republican Party of Kentucky and lead the Western Kentucky University College Republicans — per his Facebook page.

He continued his conversation with this reporter by saying “Americans are the superior race to everyone in the world . . . we’re superior people” — his evidence for such an assertion came from America’s wartime record. Nate then brought up the Revolutionary War during this rant and called the British “faggots” and American defector Benedict Arnold “a homoesexual.”

When it came to the Trump administration’s controversial Muslim immigration policies, the intern believes we should close the borders, saying “they say ‘we need to lax our immigration system and let more of these people in,’ fuck no!”

“Am I a bigot [towards Muslims]? I guess damn so!” Nate added.

Nate also claims that the idea of health care being a human right is “garbage” and “fundamentally wrong.”

“You will die in the streets if you are an idiot . . . we believe in Social Darwinism, the idiots will get fucked,” he said.

Additionally — though Nate has been interning in Cotton’s office for six months — he has quite a history of controversial social media posts, as he repeatedly said “fag” and “faggot” and used “gay” as a derogatory term on his public Twitter page before being hired. These Twitter rants also include the use of the slur “tranny.”

Nate has made a name for himself for his controversial and homophobic rhetoric in the halls of Congress, as this reporter heard about him from multiple Hill staffers.

Cotton is a Trump-ally who has called for a crackdown on immigration and pushed for the president’s “extreme vetting” policies of majority-Muslim countries, saying “I doubt many Arkansans or Americans more broadly object to taking a harder look at foreigners coming into our country.”

Perhaps Republicans should apply their extreme vetting policies to their intern hiring process.

Mediaite has reached out to the office of Senator Cotton. A spokesperson tells us that Nate “is no longer an intern in Senator Cotton’s office. Beyond that, I cannot comment on personnel matters.”

Note – this article has been edited since first publishing to remove links included in error.

Listen to the audio below:

