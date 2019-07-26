comScore

Former Swedish PM on Trump’s A$AP Rocky Tweets: ‘Political Interference is Distinctly Off Limits!’

By Morgan PhillipsJul 26th, 2019, 3:30 pm

Carl Bildt

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt fired back at President Donald Trump for pressuring Sweden to drop charges against American rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Political interference is distinctly off limits! Clear?” said Bildt, as he reminded the president that the rule of law applies to everyone equally in both the US and Sweden.

Bildt then took a dig at Trump by reminding him that Trump himself is not above the law amidst allegations that he tried to obstruct justice.

Trump had tweeted that he was “very disappointed” with Prime Minister Stefvan Löfven for not interfering in the case.  “I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers,” said Trump.

He also used an argument he commonly resorts to, saying that America does so much for Sweden but “it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”

After weeks being detained in Swedish jail, A$AP Rocky has been charged with “Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm” from his involvement street brawl. This could result in up to two years of jail time, but the prosecutor of the alleged victim said to TMZ he will not recommend the full two year sentence if Rocky is convicted. The trial is expected to take place within the next two weeks.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: