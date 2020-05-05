

A group of notable Republicans dedicated to the ouster of President Donald Trump from the White House in 2020 has put out a damning political ad that hits the White House handling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-second spot paints the current state of things in America in the worst possible light due to Trump’s alleged poor leadership amid a global pandemic that has led to nearly 70,000 American deaths and a cratered U.S. economy. White House critics believe that Trump and his team reacted to the deadly outbreak far too late, which has caused the shelter at home guidelines that have shut down the U.S. economy and an over two trillion dollar bail-out.

The political spot plays off the Ronald Reagan’s famous re-election 1984 campaign ad that opened “It’s morning in America,” though this 2020 version takes a much darker tone, and breaks the 11th commandment often touted President Reagan “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.

The spot was put out by “The Lincoln Group,” which includes among its most notable members Rick Wilson, Bill Kristol, Steve Schmidt, and George Conway.

