Trump Campaign Mocks ‘Largely Unemployed’ George Conway and ‘Scam Artists’ Behind ‘Mourning in America’ Spot

Well, this is a curious turn.

In an email with a subject that reads “The Lincoln Project Losers are Scam Artists,” the Trump campaign hit back at the Anti-Trump group of Republican political influencers who recently published a damning campaign spot that painted President Donald Trump’s leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic in the least charitable manner.

The 60-second spot paints the current state of things in America in the worst possible light due to Trump’s alleged poor leadership amid a global pandemic that has led to nearly 70,000 American deaths and a cratered U.S. economy. White House critics believe that Trump and his team reacted to the deadly outbreak far too late, which has caused the shelter at home guidelines that have shut down the U.S. economy and an over two trillion dollar bail-out.

The political spot plays off the Ronald Reagan’s famous re-election 1984 campaign ad that opened “It’s morning in America,” though this 2020 version takes a much darker tone, and breaks the 11th commandment often touted President Reagan “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.

The spot was put out by “The Lincoln Group,” which includes among its most notable members Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, and George Conway. It was these individuals who were called out by Trump campaign’s email, following the old “punch back 10 times harder” ethos that Trump learned from legendary New York lawyer Roy Cohn. Selected text of the email:

The Lincoln Project’s scam artists are as trashy as political grifters can get: When Rick Wilson is not tweeting references to the male anatomy or bodily fluids, he’s calling hardworking Americans stupid and openly wishing for the First Lady to “be infected” with coronavirus. Before he signed up to support China’s preferred presidential candidate Joe Biden, John Weaver signed up to lobby on behalf of a Russia-owned company against President Trump’s sanctions. Weaver is a very principled guy. Steve Schmidt makes Nicolle Wallace look smart. He declared Russian collusion would “be the greatest scandal in the history of the U.S. There will be astounding levels of information about the depth of the conspiracy.” Then the Mueller Report fizzled, and he was left to manufacture new fake controversies easily debunked by anybody with half a brain. You’d think George Conway would get off the couch more often, given that he’s largely unemployed and his membership in Washington’s elite will expire the second President Trump leaves office.

Conway, of course, is married to Senior White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway, who remains a steadfast and loyal supporter of the very president who has elicited so much animus from her husband. While the Trump campaign’s effort to belittle the people behind the damning attack ad, they are also bringing attention to the 60-second spot that paints Trump in the worst possible light. Which you can see below:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]