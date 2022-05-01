Trump Appears to Forget Who He Endorsed Ahead of Ohio Senate GOP Primary: ‘We’ve Endorsed J.P., Right? J.D. Mandel’

Former President Donald Trump appeared to forget who he endorsed in Ohio’s Senate race two days before the state’s primary election.

The crowded race caused most of the seven GOP candidates to self-finance their campaigns and raise seven-figure and even eight-figure sums. An endorsement from Trump was widely coveted and ultimately went to J.D. Vance in late April.

During a ‘Save America’ rally in Nebraska on Sunday, Trump boasted that the vast majority of the candidates he endorses go on to win, but complained that when one or two lose, the media says “Trump was humiliated.”

“By the way, 33-0 in Texas,” Trump said, adding, “And you know if I lost one race, they’d say ‘Trump was humiliated!’ That’s what they’re waiting for, they’re waiting for one race.”

“You know we’ve endorsed Dr. [Mehmet] Oz, we’ve endorsed J.P., right? J.D. Mandel,” Trump said, seemingly combining the names of Vance and his fellow GOP contender Josh Mandel.

“And he’s doing great, they’re all doing good,” the former president continued, later adding, “I think Vance is doing well, I think Oz is doing well. Does everybody like Oz? I love Oz. Who cares? I think he’s also going to better in the general election, so you know, there are a lot of reasons to endorse people.”

Watch above, via OAN

