NYT & CNN+ Leadership, Lorenz, Twitter, and Psaki | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

Let the parlor games end: The New York Times has announced its next top editor.

Joe Kahn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and longtime Beijing bureau chief who was promoted to managing editor of the paper in 2016, will succeed Dean Baquet as executive editor.

In a memo to Times staff obtained by Mediaite, publisher A.G. Sulzberger announced Kahn will be taking over from Baquet in June.

The selection was widely expected: The Times has a mandatory retirement age of 65 for top editors (Baquet turns 66 this September) and in recent months, the rumor mill all but confirmed Kahn as his successor.

“For many people, especially those who have worked alongside Joe — a brilliant journalist and a brave and principled leader — this announcement will come as no surprise,” Sulzberger wrote in his memo to staff.

“Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work.”

He cited the paper’s coverage of the #MeToo movement, the success of The Daily podcast, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project” as successful endeavors under Baquet.

“It is difficult to imagine a leader who could have guided our newsroom so fearlessly — and at the same time, with such grace and warmth,” he wrote.

Running what is arguably the world’s most influential newsroom is an impressive media win for an already impressive career.