comScore

‘Indecent, Vile’: Trump Slammed for Retweeting, Quoting Angry Protestors Berating Long Island Reporter

By Reed RichardsonMay 15th, 2020, 11:00 pm

Trump Retweets Long Island Protestors Berating Reporter as 'Fake News'President Donald Trump ignited more online outrage on Friday night when he seemed to mock a reporter’s coverage of a Long Island anti-lockdown protest by retweeting the clip and directly quoting an anti-press chant from several of the attendees: “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL.”

The original viral video, posted by a News12 reporter, showed him walking along a roadside protest replete with Trump 2020 flags, during which he is constantly berated and insulted. As the clip rocketed across the Internet on Friday, many Trump supporters began showing solidarity with the angry protestors by quote-tweeted the video and repeating the protestors’ rant: “Fake news is not essential,” which Trump apparently got around to seeing and parroting on Friday night.

That the president was spending the end of his Friday — a day in which another 1,500 Americans died from Covid-19 and the national death toll rose to 87,000 — picking on a local journalist just doing his job, set off a flurry of online disgust and dismay.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: