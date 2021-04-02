A Capitol police officer has died after being injured after an individual rammed their car into a Capitol barricade.

“Two U.S. Capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals. And it is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” acting chief of Capitol Police Yogananda Pittman said.

Earlier reports said two officers were injured in the attack.

The suspect, per multiple reports, is dead.

UPDATE — 4:28 pm ET: The officer has been identified as William Evans. He was a Capitol police officer since 2003.

