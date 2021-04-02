Former President Donald Trump put out another statement Friday night ranting about the 2020 election that ended with a brief Easter message.

Trump pushed a number of baseless and conspiratorial claims in the wake of the 2020 election, even posting a video on January 6th falsely saying the election was stolen.

His latest statement about the 2020 elections complains about “the Fake News Media” saying his claims are “baseless, unfounded, unwarranted.”

“With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out,” Trump says.

His statement then actually ends with, “Other than that, Happy Easter!”

Trump hasn’t said a word about the Capitol attack today, but he did just put this out: pic.twitter.com/NckWkzAFVm — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 2, 2021

