Judge Snaps as Woman Denies Logging Into Zoom Court While Driving: ‘Do You Think I’m That Stupid?’

A Michigan judge snapped and abruptly ended a virtual court hearing after accusing a woman of logging in while driving, repeatedly challenging her claims she was only a passenger before delivering a blunt rebuke in a clip now gone viral

Kimberly Carroll had been scheduled to appear before a Woodhaven district court this week in a debt case, but when the Zoom session began, she was absent. Moments later, a participant labeled only “iPhone” joined late.

When Carroll eventually switched on her camera, she appeared seated behind the wheel of a moving vehicle.

“You cannot be driving ma’am,” Judge Michael K. McNally said. “What are you doing?”

Carroll insisted repeatedly that she was not driving, telling the court she was a passenger and that she would ask her “driver” to pull over. She added that she was traveling due to an out-of-town family emergency.

But the judge continued to press her, scrutinizing her position in the car, asking: “Am I crazy or does it not look like you’re driving that car?”

When Carroll confirmed she was sitting on the left side, which only prompted McNally to interrogate her more: “How would you be on the left-hand side if you’re a passenger in the front seat? Am I missing something?”

“Left hand, right-hand side. I’m sorry, I’ve been sitting in a room. I didn’t know,” she said.

As the exchange grew tense, the judge pointed to what appeared to be a seatbelt extending from the driver’s side.

“Now you’re lying to me, right?” he said.

Carroll continued to deny the allegation. McNally then demanded, “Let me see the driver.”

Looking exasperated, the woman looked up and insisted she would need permission to film her “driver.”

As the vehicle stopped, Carroll exited the vehicle, but the judge had had enough, barking: “Do you think I’m that stupid? You lied to me.”

He instructed court staff to note Carroll “was not available at the time and then was driving a car and telling the court she was not,” before entering a default judgment.

Watch above via FOX 2 Detroit.

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