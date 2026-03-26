‘Down It Goes!’ CNN Data Guru Reveals ‘Every Single Poll’ Shows Trump Underwater on Iran War

CNN’s Harry Enten revealed on Thursday that every single recent poll now suggests that more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump’s ongoing military operation in Iran.

“Look, when there was this slew of initial polls that came out, the Fox News poll was the one initial poll that did not show that the war was unpopular. That has changed. Trump has lost his one good poll when it comes to the Iran war, because just take a look here. Net approval rating of U.S. Military action in Iran. In early March, it broke even, right? Zero points. What that essentially means is 50% approved, 50% disapproved, but down it goes!” exclaimed Enten at the outset of a segment with anchor Erica Hill. “Look at this now! The net approval rating for the U.S. military action in Iran, negative 16 points, just 42% of the American public approve of it, 58% disapprove. So now we’re looking at basically every single poll in which the clear plurality or majority of Americans disapprove with the U.S. military action in Iran. Trump can no longer point to a poll that actually shows that among the general public at large, that the American public actually approve of this military action.”

“So this is the overwhelming for the Iran war. When it comes to how President Trump is handling Iran in general, what do we see?” followed up Hill.

“So you see this negative 16 points, you think that’s bad, but look at Trump’s handling of it. It’s even worse. Oh my! OK, Trump’s net approval rating of Iran. Look at this overall, 28 points underwater. Very, very unpopular Donald Trump’s actions are when it comes to Iran. And look at those in the center of the electorate. Look at independents. Whew! Negative 58 points, 58 points underwater, Donald Trump is when it come to Iran, And of course, this has been dominating, dominating politics over the last month,” replied Enten. “And so what we see here is the U.S. military action in Iran, not popular in a poll, it used to be actually not so bad. And Donald Trump’s handling of it, even worse. And those in the center of the electorate, you can barely find any independents at this point who approve of the U.S. military action in Iran.”

Watch above via CNN.

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