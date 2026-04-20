‘A Storm in Our Nation!’ Cory Booker Turns the Volume up to 11 in Call for ‘Foot Soldiers’ to Fight Back Against Trump

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) got animated during a Michigan Democratic Womens’ Caucus fundraiser over the weekend when urging “foot soldiers” of Democracy to stand up against the Trump administration.

Booker told the audience a story of when he was mayor of Newark, NJ, and a major hurricane hit the state. He said he received encouraging phone calls from then-President Barack Obama (D) and then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R). But Booker said the greatest example of leadership he saw the night of the storm was an elderly man standing in the rain and holding a light to warn citizens to stay away from downed telephone polls and wires.

“I had just talked to the president of the United States of America. I talked to the governor of my state. I’m the mayor of the largest city in my state. But I’ll tell you this: The greatest leadership I saw exhibited that night was not the people in high positions with mighty titles,” Booker said.

“It’s what’s in this room. The greatness I saw best exhibited that night was the man in a storm in dark of night, who climbed to a hill and held up his lights so that other people would not get hurt!” Booker exclaimed.

He kept the volume high as he continued:

Ladies and gentlemen, there is a storm in our nation! There is darkness and wind. People are getting hurt. What we need is not from on high. We need foot soldiers of our Democracy who, in times of trial, are willing to stand up. Will you stand for our democracy? Will you stand to get out the vote? Will you stand for our children? Will you stand up for our elders? And will you stand together, unified, strong, be the hope that people need? We are Democrats! It’s time for a new deal! it’s time to redeem the dream of America!

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

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