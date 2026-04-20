WATCH: Astronaut Shares Stunning iPhone Footage of ‘Earthset’ as Artemis Rounded Moon

The senior astronaut who led NASA’s Artemis II went viral Sunday after sharing stunning footage he shot of the once-in-a-generation view of Earth vanishing behind the moon in a video one ex-astronaut called the “coolest video ever taken with an iPhone.”

Commander Reid Wiseman filmed the rare “Earthset” on April 6 using his iPhone as the crew’s spacecraft passed along the moon’s far side, roughly 252,000 miles from Earth.

The footage shows the planet slowly slipping behind the moon’s edge, known as the lunar limb, with swirling cloud systems visible on its surface before disappearing entirely.

The footage captured while the crew moved beyond direct sight of Earth and the first time humans have witnessed an Earthset was more than 50 years ago.

“Only one chance in this lifetime… Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset,” Wiseman wrote when sharing the clip.

Only one chance in this lifetime… Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset. You can hear the shutter on the Nikon as @Astro_Christina is hammering away on 3-shot brackets and capturing those… pic.twitter.com/8aWnaFJ69c — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 19, 2026

The video, shared on Sunday night, has already pulled 7.6 million views, with former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield replying:

Coolest video ever taken with an iPhone. https://t.co/aDMvswYv8Q — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) April 20, 2026

As Wiseman used a phone to attempt to record the human-eye perspective of the moment, fellow astronaut Christina Koch photographed the scene using a professional camera, the shutter of which can be heard in the background.

The four-person crew, which also included astronauts Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen, later witnessed an “Earthrise” and a solar eclipse during the same mission.

Watch above via X.

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