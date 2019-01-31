Jussie Smollett Reportedly Refused to Turn Over Phone to Police Following Attack

Empire star Jussie Smollett refused to turn over phone records that would show he was on the phone with his manager during the time he was allegedly attacked by two men in ski masks, according to two sources in the Chicago Police Department.

Confirmed with two Chicago PD sources that Jussie Smollett and his manager refused a request to turn over phone records to show Smollett's manager was on the phone with Jussie when the attack took place. Its not clear if Chicago PD will move to obtain records independently — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 31, 2019

“Confirmed with two Chicago PD sources that Jussie Smollett and his manager refused to show Smollett’s manager was on the phone with Jussie when the attack took place,” tweeted reporter Yashar Ali Thursday morning, adding it was “not clear if Chicago PD will move to obtain records independently.”

This development comes on the heels of a series of questions regarding the attack on the actor on the streets of Chicago early Tuesday morning. Smollett reportedly told police his attackers were two white men who yelled, “This is MAGA country,” wrapped a noose around his neck, poured an “unknown chemical substance on him,” and called him racial and homophobic slurs. It was reported Thursday that police had surveillance footage of Smollett returning to his apartment with a rope tied around his neck.

