Chicago Cops Alleged Sexual Misconduct With Migrants Under Investigation

The Chicago Police Department has launched an investigation into an unknown amount of police officers for an alleged sexual relationship with migrants.

Across the city, hundreds of migrants from Mexico are staying in buildings and shelters, including Chicago police stations. Some migrants have been forced to sleep on floors within the stations as city officials formalize a long-term plan to deal with the new arrivals.

“These allegations are under investigation with CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability,” the agency said in a statement, according to CNN.

CPD did reveal the identities of the alleged victims, but investigators are examining Chicago 10th police district. The Hispanic population within that district is approximately 65%.

The exact number of officers under investigation has not been revealed by police officials or investigators. Moreover, it is not clear whether any disciplinary action has been taken with the officers currently under review.

“While this incident is under investigation by the CPD Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the City is committed to providing mental health support and resources to all those in need,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson in a tweet.

In addition, new migrant arrivals are in the process of being relocated to other districts and temporary shelters, according to the mayor.

“The administration is also in the process of relocating all new arrivals from District 10 today in accordance with its ongoing strategy of moving asylum seekers out of all Chicago police stations,” Johnson added.

However, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge No. 7, John J. Catanzara Jr., defended the officers under investigation and referred to the allegations as “ridiculous.”

“There is no validity to the complaint. there is no basis or origin on where it originated from,” he said in a statement. “We don’t have a victim’s name or anything — or victims, repeatedly or multiple — at this point. Who knows if it’s even true.”

