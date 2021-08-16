Lauren Boebert Faces Major Backlash After Tweeting ‘Taliban Are the Only People Building Back Better’
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was met with immediate backlash after tweeting Monday that “the Taliban are the only people building back better.”
Taliban forces took control of several major cities in Afghanistan, including Kabul, over the weekend after the withdrawal of the U.S. military. The quick fall of the government in Afghanistan has alarmed translators who assisted the U.S., female politicians, and others who have been scrambling to get out of the country for fear of their safety.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Boebert’s tweet “makes sense” because she “tried to overthrow the US government so of course [she would] support the overthrow of the Afghan government.”
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) commented as well, saying that “this is a very dumb statement.”
“This is the most disgusting and disturbing thing I have ever seen from a sitting member of Congress,” tweeted Travis Akers, a U.S. Navy veteran. “Siding with the Taliban over the United States must be condemned immediately by the GOP, and [House Minority Leader] McCarthy needs to strip Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments.”
Boebert currently is assigned to the Committee on Natural Resources; the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the U.S.; the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife; and the Committee on the Budget.
Boebert continued getting mocked and criticized over the tweet, with some even invoking January 6th:
