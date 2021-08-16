Lauren Boebert Faces Major Backlash After Tweeting ‘Taliban Are the Only People Building Back Better’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was met with immediate backlash after tweeting Monday that “the Taliban are the only people building back better.”

The Taliban are the only people building back better. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 16, 2021

Taliban forces took control of several major cities in Afghanistan, including Kabul, over the weekend after the withdrawal of the U.S. military. The quick fall of the government in Afghanistan has alarmed translators who assisted the U.S., female politicians, and others who have been scrambling to get out of the country for fear of their safety.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Boebert’s tweet “makes sense” because she “tried to overthrow the US government so of course [she would] support the overthrow of the Afghan government.”

Makes sense. You tried to overthrow the US government so of course you support the overthrow of the Afghan government. https://t.co/XIUZu5sB6t — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 17, 2021

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) commented as well, saying that “this is a very dumb statement.”

This is a very dumb statement. https://t.co/AJgo6GiauO — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) August 16, 2021

“This is the most disgusting and disturbing thing I have ever seen from a sitting member of Congress,” tweeted Travis Akers, a U.S. Navy veteran. “Siding with the Taliban over the United States must be condemned immediately by the GOP, and [House Minority Leader] McCarthy needs to strip Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments.”

This is the most disgusting and disturbing thing I have ever seen from a sitting member of Congress. Siding with the Taliban over the United States must be condemned immediately by the @GOP, and @GOPLeader McCarthy needs to strip Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments. pic.twitter.com/yU3w0SHTn3 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 16, 2021

Boebert currently is assigned to the Committee on Natural Resources; the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the U.S.; the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife; and the Committee on the Budget.

Boebert continued getting mocked and criticized over the tweet, with some even invoking January 6th:

Boebert and the Taliban share a lot in common: they both bash gays, love guns, want religious rule, and are proudly anti-American and anti-vax. https://t.co/ylTIvGwsQ0 — Rep. Steven Woodrow (@WoodrowForCO) August 16, 2021

Tell that to the women. https://t.co/bmYHJBXTBq — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) August 16, 2021

When like-minded insurrectionists feel seen by one another. https://t.co/TOV2G4nW7o — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) August 16, 2021

delete yourself … https://t.co/MaKHqmpPK1 — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 17, 2021

I can’t believe you serve in congress — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 16, 2021

Thank you for giving us an ad to run against you next fall. Cheers. https://t.co/CEnFd8T0MO — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) August 16, 2021

This traitor @laurenboebert must not only be expelled from Congress, she must be expelled from our country. pic.twitter.com/mDpXpWdpQs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 16, 2021

Wether it’s white supremacists in America or Taliban extremists in Afghanistan—Boebert is consistent in praising terrorists & insurrections. https://t.co/IyJ6F2hIhr — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) August 17, 2021

I’m sorry but THIS is unacceptable. This is one of the people who tried to overthrow OUR government. It cannot stand… https://t.co/ljM5a4VieY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 16, 2021

I’m not surprised that someone who helped coordinate the January 6th insurrection would be on the same side as the Taliban. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 16, 2021

