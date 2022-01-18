Malcolm Nance and Ric Grenell Go to WAR Over Nance’s Book: Oh Look It’s Disgraced Stooge Commentary Day!

MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance and former Trump administration official Ric Grenell feuded on Twitter on Tuesday over the former’s new book.

Nance is scheduled to release his 10th book, They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency, on July 12.

“WARNING: 62 days before 1/6 I warned on [Real Time with Bill Maher] that Trump would start a political/paramilitary insurgency to seize American democracy. It has begun. I detail the Trump Insurgency in my coming book,” tweeted Nance on Jan. 3 with a picture of the cover of the upcoming book.

On Monday, Grenell tweeted, “paramilitary insurgency? You clearly will say anything to sell a book. Your radicalism should be widely dismissed.”

Nance did not hold back on Tuesday in firing back at Grenell.

“OH LOOK! It is disgraced stooge commentary day on my TL! Dear Dick, I look forward to your truthful testimony before the @January6thCmte on YOUR role of “acting DNI” in the attempted overthrow of the government & betrayal of your oath to the Constitution. #PreserveDocuments,” he tweeted.

Grenell responded, “The guy who wrote a book claiming Trump supporters want to kill Americans has more opinions. Why does @MSNBC use this radical?”

“I WILL ANSWER THAT! Because unlike you I had a decades long distinguished & honorable career in the US Intelligence community protecting & defending the constitution from foreign enemies with my life. My calling out Domestic Terrorism seems a problem for you. Why is that?” replied Nance.

In response, Grenell repeated his talking points.

“You are deranged. When you see political differences as the other team trying to kill Americans then it’s clear you are unserious. You literally wrote a book saying Trump supporters are trying to kill Americans. You are whacky. With whacky beliefs,” he tweeted in a thread.

“I wouldn’t trust your judgement on anything. You literally wrote a book saying Trump supporters want to kill Americans. This is radical and deranged. @msnbc,” continued Grenell.

In response to a Twitter post on Tuesday, Nance wrote, “When I was an E3 graduate from Defense Language Institute I was literally more qualified to be DNI.”

“Lol. But you didn’t get promoted. Because you have whacky ideas,” replied Grenell, who served as acting Director of National intelligence under former President Donald Trump.

