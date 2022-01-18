Dr. Oz Gets Just ONE VOTE in PA Senate Straw Poll

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the TV host who has given medical advice and is running in Pennsylvania for the Senate, received just one vote in a new straw poll.

In the Pennsylvania central caucus straw poll, real estate developer Jeff Bartos got 49 votes, political commentator Kathy Barnette got 30 votes, hedge fund executive David McCormick got 15 votes, former Ambassador Carla Sands got eight votes, and Oz, former deputy sheriff Martin Rosenfeld and attorney George Bochetto each got one vote.

The central caucus “represents about 32 percent of GOP voters in the state” and is “made up of local Republican leaders, of activists that people are going to be organizing those voters, getting them to the polls,” said NBC reporter Dasha Burns on MSNBC on Tuesday’s Katy Tur Reports.

The straw poll isn’t Oz’s only letdown during his campaign as there have been public disappointments like a cold reception by Oprah Winfrey and a fight with the Philadelphia Inquirer. Not to mention a disastrous phone call with Olivia Nuzzi.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

