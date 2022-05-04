Matt Gaetz Roasted for Pro-Choice Protest Dig: ‘Unloved-Millenial’ Women Who Go Home to ‘Lonely Microwave Dinners’

May 4th, 2022
 
Congressman Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) whipped up an online fury on Wednesday when he tweeted a personal dig at women who are joining pro-choice protests in the wake of the leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court signaling the end of Roe v. Wade.

Gaetz tweeted:

How many of the women rallying against overturning Roe are over-educated, under-loved millennials who sadly return from protests to a lonely microwave dinner with their cats, and no bumble matches?

His barb was quickly met with a bevy of condemnations, including multiple attacks on Gaetz for his own controversial past involving women – including an ongoing federal investigation regarding alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

MSNBC anchor Katie S. Phang replied to the tweet, “Your type of woman rallies behind Venmo payments.”

Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall questioned, “they should be living their best lives, underaged, coked up and passed around by guys pushing 40?”


Actress Angela Belcamino hit back, “Figures Matt Gaetz likes his women under-educated and under 18.”

The replies all referenced the federal investigation into whether or not Gaetz “engaged in sex trafficking, obstructed justice, paid for sex, and had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied the accusations and has not been charged,” according to Insider.

“Over-educated? Do you not believe women should be educated? How Talibangelical of you, albeit pretty on brand for someone who is delighting in stripping women of their rights,” responded another Twitter user, while another wrote, “Overeducated? You make it seem like education is a bad thing.”

Below are more reactions blasting Gaetz for the tweet:

