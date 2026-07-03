‘One of Its Worst Decisions’: Josh Shapiro Blames the Supreme Court for Trump Corruption

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) blamed the Supreme Court for President Donald Trump’s whopping profits while in office, calling its 2024 ruling on presidential immunity “one of its worst decisions” during a Friday interview with MeidasTouch.

In July of 2024, in Trump v. United States, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that former presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office. However, it decided that protection does not apply to unofficial or private actions.

According to the president’s 2025 financial disclosure report, released earlier this week, he made more than $1 billion from his family’s cryptocurrency ventures and more than $2 billion overall.

Speaking with MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas on Friday, Shapiro weighed in, explaining that Trump’s “corruption leaves us all worse off” because “he’s picking sides in battles that are ultimately un-American.”

He added:

What he’s doing, seemingly, is totally protected, because the Supreme Court of the United States made one of its worst decisions, really over the last century, to give this president absolute and total immunity, and so he feels like he can do anything! So, while he sits in that gilded Oval Office, he’s not focused on solving your problems, getting you healthcare, putting a roof over your head, driving down your costs. Instead, he’s focused on trying to figure out how he can make a buck for him and his family, and that is at odds with meeting the needs of the American people. So, the first thing is his corruption has a cost to you, and the second thing is his corruption has been enabled by this Supreme Court, who has given him absolute and total immunity. That’s why we need real reform. That’s why we need anti-corruption laws at the federal level. I could make an argument that we need a 28th Amendment to our Constitution to bake in some stricter guardrails to protect the American people from a president of the United States that lacks integrity and ethics and honor the way that this president does.

Watch the full clip above via @MeidasTouch on YouTube.

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