Stevie Nicks Posts Journal Entry to Putin Hoping He’ll ‘Turn to Dust’: The ‘Ghosts Are Coming’

American music legend and national treasure Stevie Nicks posted one of her journal entries on her Instagram page Tuesday, written as an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to express her sorrow over the invasion of Ukraine and tell him she hopes he will “turn to dust,” forgotten to history.

The Instagram post was comprised simply of black script text on a white background.

“Are you lonely, Mr. Putin?” Nicks wrote. “Is that why you sit at your long, long, marble, table, alone in the night and through the day — And talk to ghosts”?

Putin, she continued, must “really have no friends” and no one to talk to except the ghosts, but “[y]our ghosts must be shaking their heads concerning the killing of children and young people and destroying the houses of young families just for sport.”

“Your ghosts disapprove,” Nicks warned Putin that he “will never be forgiven.”

She described in exquisite detail how the ghosts would haunt him “night and day”:

They will shake their heads and say, This time, Vladimir — you went too far. You crossed a sacred line. You tried to take a beloved country away from its beloved people. So far, you are responsible for hundreds of dead (including civilians and children), thousands injured and hundreds of thousands of people are running for their lives… And it is just the beginning. I hope you never sleep again. I hope you sit at that long, ugly, lonely table for the rest of your life. I hope your ghosts surround you until you are old and grey and miserable. I hope the history books in your country cease to ever write another word about you — I hope you turn to dust…

I hope you become invisible.

I hope you become “the forgotten one” —

And that you become “a complete unknown —

with no direction home…” The ghosts are coming, Mr. Putin. They’re coming for you. Perhaps, they’re already here…

Part of Nicks’ message is a quote from the lyrics of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan:

How does it feel, ah how does it feel?

To be on your own, with no direction home

Like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone

Nicks had previously addressed the crisis in Ukraine on Feb. 25, in a post on her Twitter account that expressed how her heart was “broken” after reading a message from a Ukrainian friend and warned, “This is Hitler coming back to haunt us.”

“[A]n entire sovereign nation has been full-on — invaded…How dare he,” she wrote. “My heart is broken for our new friend — and for the people of Ukraine — I am so, so sorry.”

