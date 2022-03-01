Chance & Zelensky, Schmitt & Bolton, Colbert-NN | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Matthew Chance

CNN’s Matthew Chance gave a jarring report outside of Kyiv Monday, revealing the immediate devastation Ukraine has endured in its defense from Russia’s invasion.

Chance reported from a bridge northwest of the Ukrainian capital, explaining that “right within the past few hours, there has been a ferocious battle here on the outskirts of Kyiv.” While the quality of the footage was shaky throughout the report, Chance began by walking past the husks of several Russian military vehicles destroyed in the fighting.

“I was crouching down right by a grenade. I didn’t see that. Let’s move away from that,” he said. He continued with his report by saying the Ukrainians “have been able to really cause the Russians a significant amount of pain,” with the military assistance they are receiving from other countries.

Last week, Chance had to interrupt a live report in order to don flak jacket and helmet as explosions could be heard in Kyiv.

Like so many journalists on the ground in Ukraine, Chance has brought the conflict into American living rooms with compelling, even shocking reporting and footage. Professional and informed, these reporters have made the dangers faced by Ukrainian civilians all too real.

On Tuesday, Chance took that on-the-ground reporting to an even more in-depth and up-close level, interviewing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in one of the Kyiv bunkers from which the gov’t is forced to operate.

Chance and his colleagues like Clarissa Ward are exemplifying that breaking, on-the-scene reporting on which CNN built its reputation, and to which new CNN chief Chris Licht has promised renewed focus.

There is a lot of great reporting out there on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, from a lot of brave journalists. Matthew Chance stands out for his this week.