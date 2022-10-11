MSNBC Reporter Says Fetterman ‘Had a Hard Time Understanding’ Their Conversation During Face-to-Face Interview

MSNBC and NBC News reporter Dasha Burns previewed her recent sit-down with Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Tuesday and revealed the “unconventional” needs the exchange required following the Democrat’s stroke, as well as her own impressions after talking to him.

Burns discussed the exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur who immediately asked for Burns’ impression on Fetterman’s health, which has been under scrutiny with his opponent Mehmet Oz’s campaign specifically taking shots after the health crisis.

“Fetterman has always been an unconventional candidate, but this is a particularly unconventional interview,” Burns said, adding it was a “very different” sit-down than one they had in May before Fetterman’s stroke.

Closed captioning was required for the interview so Fetterman could better understand and respond to the questions, but Burns said once the Senate candidate is able to read a question he’s more able to respond.

“He still has lingering auditory processing issues as a result of the stroke, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing. Now once he reads the question, he’s able to understand,” she reported.

Burns also revealed though that the “small talk” she shared with Fetterman before the interview revealed he does have other struggles still lingering.

“It did seem that he had a hard time understanding our conversations,” she said.

A clip was played from the interview in which Fetterman directly addresses the stroke and continuing challenges, even pointing out a verbal slip-up he caught himself. Fetterman was discussing being more “empathetic” when he tripped on the word and struggled for a moment, chalking it up to the effects of his stroke and his continuing recovery.

“I always thought I was very empathetic before having a stroke. But after having that stroke, I really understand much more the challenges Americans have day in and day out,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fetterman said the auditory issues are the main remaining challenge, requiring the closed caption readouts for conversations.

“But even after the stroke — immediately after that, I was able to read everything and I’d– haven’t lost any memories or anything like that. It’s just really the lingering issue that I have,” he said, according to a transcript provided to Mediaite.

The full Fetterman interview will air on NBC Nightly News on tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Watch above via MSNBC

