comScore

Stunning Report on Trump’s Troubling ‘Promise’ to Foreign Leader Sparks Outrage: He’s ‘Selling Out Our Country’

By Reed RichardsonSep 18th, 2019, 10:50 pm

President Donald Trump on speakerphone

New revelations that a whistleblower complaint withheld from Congress was focused a “promise” made by President Donald Trump to a foreign leader have ignited alarm and outrage.

A new, blockbuster report from the Washington Post detailing the complaint, which has been withheld from Congress by Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence, sent shockwaves through both the national security and political communities, with responses ranging from shock to renewed calls for impeachment.

Photo credit: Win McNamee, Getty Images.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: