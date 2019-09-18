New revelations that a whistleblower complaint withheld from Congress was focused a “promise” made by President Donald Trump to a foreign leader have ignited alarm and outrage.

A new, blockbuster report from the Washington Post detailing the complaint, which has been withheld from Congress by Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence, sent shockwaves through both the national security and political communities, with responses ranging from shock to renewed calls for impeachment.

Wow. WTF. “Trump’s interaction with the foreign leader included a “promise” that was regarded as so troubling that it prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint.”https://t.co/DewhYfRvCz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 19, 2019

😬😬😬😬😬 https://t.co/9PDqqljQ12 — REIGN OF TERROR is coming (@attackerman) September 19, 2019

This is now an overwhelmingly urgent and frightening matter. Congress must be provided absolutely all of the relevant information, immediately. https://t.co/Vmh1TFpx4Y — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 19, 2019

WOW: The whistleblower complaint is about Trump making an unspecified “promise” in a phone call with a foreign leader that so troubled an intel official that he or she blew the whistle. How many people get to hear the content of the president’s calls?https://t.co/TURQipov33 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 19, 2019

Ummm. This seems kind of worrying. Shouldn’t we all know what promises Trump is making to a foreign leader – a promise so concerning someone is blowing the whistle??? https://t.co/OE6LVvn6lB — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) September 19, 2019

Of all the nightmare scenarios that could constitute an “urgent, credible” whistleblower complaint from within the intelligence community, a Trump “promise” to a foreign leader has to be among the most alarming. https://t.co/HqCWrijYVr — Ned Price (@nedprice) September 19, 2019

We don’t know what the “promise” was yet or who the foreign leader is. We don’t know a lot about the substance. But we do know p firmly that the Trump administration’s reaction was to panic, call in a fixer from DOJ, and contort the whistleblower law to keep it all secret. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 19, 2019

Donald Trump is selling out our country for himself: making promises to foreign leaders that whistleblowers are calling “urgent concerns” to the United States. https://t.co/vI8mmiW7jC — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) September 19, 2019

Huge reveal on Trump’s methods. He is selling out our country in the most tragic and venal manner. He is the biggest national security threat in America. https://t.co/gJ20K9EaLD — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) September 19, 2019

Ridiculous how many plausible candidates there are for the foreign leader and the high-level national-security-compromising promise in question here. https://t.co/xb8YYz3xZv — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) September 19, 2019

Secret promises from POTUS to foreign leaders! You would think they would get new writers after recycling this plot for 2 seasons already. https://t.co/Ou0C2vfkZm — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) September 19, 2019

I try not to share stories like this too often on my timeline but I’m making an exception this time because this is just the worst. 😡 https://t.co/oryBvcvkHm — We’re All In This Together (@CharlieReece) September 19, 2019

6/So we learn a bit more. Is about Trump himself, and the implication here is that this “promise” somehow was a betrayal of the country. Again. https://t.co/gDGvKNb0Xb — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) September 19, 2019

NOW can we impeach him? https://t.co/O1OuE5I7k3 — Steven Bellovin (@SteveBellovin) September 19, 2019

