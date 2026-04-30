New Poll: Paltry 28% of Americans Support Trump’s Ballroom

A new poll has found that just 28% of Americans support President Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom, which is being built on the site of the demolished East Wing.

The poll, which was conducted by the Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos this month, found that just 28% of Americans supported the project.

A whopping 56% of Americans expressed opposition to the ballroom, while 16% said they were unsure.

“The poll was conducted Friday through Tuesday, overlapping Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner,” the Washington Post reported.

President Trump and his allies have cited the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner as further evidence for the need to have a secure White House ballroom.

Skeptics, however, have pointed out that private events such as the Correspondents’ Dinner would be unlikely to be held in the White House ballroom, even if it were built.

“The [White House] ballroom obviously needs to be built, but in the meantime, we’ve still got to secure the events outside of the ballroom,” said Fox News host Lawrence Jones on Monday. “Every single event that the president or cabinet members are gonna be [at] are not gonna be government events. Like for example, I’m not sure this Correspondents’ Association Dinner could have been held at the ballroom if it was built. It’s a private organization.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has filed a lawsuit to stop construction on the White House ballroom.

Trump’s Department of Justice fired back at the Trust in a motion this week, claiming that the organization was “very bad for our Country.”

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