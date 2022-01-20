The Daily Show Mocks Fox News Migrant Caravan Coverage with Brian McKnight Song

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah posted a video to Twitter on Thursday mocking Fox News’ coverage of migrant caravans heading for the Southern Border.

The video was based on the song “Back at One” by Brian McKnight. The clip interlaced McKnight’s music video for the song with Fox News hosts and former Fox Business host Trish Regan reporting on the first, second, third, fourth, and fifth caravan. The video ends with McKnight singing, “Then it started back at one,” followed by a clip of anchor Eric Shawn saying, “Well it’s happening again. A massive new caravan of migrants heading our way.”

“It’s a midterm year so Fox News is starting Back at One,” tweeted The Daily Show.

It’s a midterm year so Fox News is starting Back at One pic.twitter.com/WyaocEhJy0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2022

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch above, via The Daily Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com