Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced this week that he plans to move to Africa for several months in 2020, as he believes the continent will “define the future” of the global economy.

“Sad to be leaving the continent…for now,” tweeted Dorsey, 43, on Wednesday. “Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part.”

The Twitter co-founder visited Ethiopia earlier this week while on a several-weeks long tour to meet with entrepreneurs throughout Africa, including in Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Dorsey’s reference to the growth of Bitcoin in Africa was a major point of interest at the 2019 World Economic Forum on Africa, given that the continent holds the top growth spot for the cryptocurrency. Entrepreneurship and the middle class have also enjoyed a notable upward trend in Africa, where — by 2020 — an estimated 56 million middle-class families will live with collective disposable incomes of $680 billion, per data gathered from the African Development Bank that was cited in a Brookings Institute study last year.

