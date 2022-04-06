Jack Dorsey Roasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Report His Employees ‘Lovingly’ Compare Him to Sauron

In a recent battle amongst the nerds, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey roasted Mark Zuckerberg over a report that Meta employees refer to him as “the Eye of Sauron.”

For those unfamiliar, Sauron is a Dark Lord and the maker of the One Ring in J. R. R. Tolkien’s franchise The Lord of the Rings. The films largely depict Sauron as “The Eye of Sauron,” as he adopted a lidless eye as a symbol for his power over Middle-earth.

“Sauron was become now a sorcerer of dreadful power, master of shadows and of phantoms, foul in wisdom, cruel in strength, misshaping what he touched, twisting what he ruled, lord of werewolves; his dominion was torment,” Tolkein wrote of the Dark Lord’s origin in The Silmarillion, a prequel to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

During a recent appearance on The Tim Ferriss Show, Zuckerberg revealed that his employees “lovingly” refer to him as the “Eye of Sauron.”

“Maybe I’m not strong-willed enough or calm enough to do just straight-up meditation,” Zuckerberg said. “I actually need to put myself in a situation where it’s difficult to not focus on that thing.”

He then said, “Some of the folks I work with at the company — they say this lovingly — but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron. You have this unending amount of energy to go work on something, and if you point that at any given team, you will just burn them.”

Online magazine Consequence tweeted about the interview, writing, “Mark Zuckerberg says Meta employees ‘lovingly’ refer to him as ‘The Eye of Sauron.’

“Makes sense,” Dorsey wrote in response.

