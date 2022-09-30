Two Fmr. GOP Candidates Say Deep State Used ‘Weather Manipulation’ Tech to Drive Up Ian’s Strength and Punish DeSantis

Two former congressional candidates are pushing the outlandish claim that the “Deep State” used “weather manipulation technology” to drive up Hurricane Ian’s strength to punish Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We understand that the Deep State, they have weather manipulation technology. They have DARPA. They know how to manipulate and create big storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, climate change, etc.…,” said DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully ran in 2020 for Congress in Nancy Pelosi‘s district, on her show.

Taking the theory to cartoon villain levels, she posited the weather manipulation plot could be DeSantis reprisal.

“These huge hurricanes seem to target Red states, Red districts and always at a convenient time, typically, right before elections or, you know, in this case possibly Ron DeSantis has been stepping out of line a lot and challenging, fighting the Deep State,” she said.

Lorraine turned to her guest, saying “the timing is definitely interesting, and they’re even saying it,” and asking, “do you think this could be a weather-manipulated hurricane?”

“Yeah,” answered Lauren Witzke, former Republican nominee for Senate in Delaware against incumbent Sen. Chris Coons.

“We know the technology does exist,” she continued, referring to the weather manipulation and political punishment tech central to the plot.

“And I mean, DeAnna, they’re literally trying to change people’s DNA through vaccination,” she added, roping in a second conspiracy theory. “Of course they would be willing to do something like this to target Red states. I have no doubt. I mean, the technology exists to manipulate weather.”

“I mean, I know that Florida is prone to hurricanes,” Witzke allowed. “However, this developed into a [Category] 4, ooh, or a [Category] 5 overnight.”

“Right,” said Lorraine.

“And it does seem to be hitting the conservative areas of the state,” said Witzke incorrectly.

“I’m not putting it past the elites to target something like this toward Florida as punishment for getting rid of vaccine mandates or getting rid of child grooming,” she continued. “They are angry with us and it wouldn’t surprise me to find out and, yeah, the technology does exist. But you’re not supposed to talk about that or know about that because that’s controversial or a conspiracy theory.”

Watch above via Right Wing Watch.

