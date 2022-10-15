‘Walker, Texas Faker’: Herschel Walker ‘Prop’ Badge Spawns Hilariously Brutal Flood of Twitter Memes

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker provided the internet with a perfectly meme-worthy moment when pulled out a badge at Friday night’s debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

The moment came in response to Warnock accusing his opponent of pretending to be a member of law enforcement in the past. Walker pulled out an honorary badge, which immediately earned the scolding from debate moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw, who informed the former NFL star that props were against the event’s rules.

“This is not a prop,” the Republican said. “This is real.”

Social media is flooded with supporters on both sides claiming their particular candidate walked away with the win from the debate, but Walker’s bizarre badge moment has also inspired a growing number of comical memes mocking the athlete.

One post from MeidasTouch and shared by MSNBC’s Joy Reid shows Walker holding a DNA test result reading, “you are the father,” a reference to allegations the pro-life Walker previously paid for an abortion, something he denied again at his debate against Warnock.

Majid Padellan shared a video of Walker with dubbed audio mocking Walker’s claims of being law enforcement.

Check your kids’ Halloween candy! I just found Herschel Walker’s honorary police badge in this candy bar. pic.twitter.com/SjF90HzKDw — Jackson Boaz (@jacksonboaz_) October 14, 2022

Walker’s badge was clearly fake, as it was missing the text “sheriff” on it. Take a look at this authentic badge. pic.twitter.com/1ZOpgkurGw — Jamal Raad🌲 (@jamalraad) October 15, 2022

My contribution pic.twitter.com/UMMkVF5sFA — EdnaK – Soros Payroll Mgr. (@EdnaK_) October 15, 2022

Democratic Coalition founder Scott Dworkin asked the best Walker memes, inspiring users sharing everything from Walker being thrown into David Lynch’s Twin Peaks to the children’s show Paw Patrol.

Oh my god.

Herschel Walker has another fake ID.

There’s NO WAY Adventure Bay would give this clown a badge. pic.twitter.com/mJZ1yUQGZK — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 15, 2022

The internet is off the charts with Herschel Walker fake badge memes!! And I’m loving it!🤣 pic.twitter.com/Cokr6wFzAm — Laurie 🇺🇦 (@Laurieluvsmolly) October 15, 2022

Throwing Walker and his badge in with other fictional cops has become quite popular with critics. The Republican has been quickly added to the casts of everything from Supernatural to The X-Files, offering his credentials right alongside the leads of show leads.

Herschel pulled out a fake badge and threatened to arrest Rev. Warnock and anyone on Twitter saying mean things about him. pic.twitter.com/Lw4ahzYhxw — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) October 15, 2022

Holy crap. Hershel Walker flashed another fake badge tonight. pic.twitter.com/q7OTBDq8g6 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 15, 2022

The pretend cop brought a prop badge 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Up5vZcbMf8 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 15, 2022

TV Guide

5 PM

Walker, Texas Faker In this episode Cordell Walker boldly declares he is a real cop, while flashing a kids toy badge he found in a cereal box. Herschell thinks real cops beat up their wives and put guns to their heads, but only Republican cops do that pic.twitter.com/G67cIrgAZe — Tomi T Ahonen Honorary Deputy Abortionist B*tch (@tomiahonen) October 15, 2022

Walker claimed in one speech he was an “agent” with the FBI, but he is not a member of law enforcement. He later said he was joking about the “agent” comment. He explained after the debate that he has received multiple badges similar to the one he showed off at the debate for work he has done with law enforcement. He tweeted a card in August named a “special deputy sheriff” in Cobb County, Georgia. It is an honorary title and comes with no authority.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com