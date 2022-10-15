‘Walker, Texas Faker’: Herschel Walker ‘Prop’ Badge Spawns Hilariously Brutal Flood of Twitter Memes

By Zachary LeemanOct 15th, 2022, 2:24 pm
 
Herschel Walker Faces Endless Flow Of Memes After 'Prop' Badge Debate Moment

Screenshot via NewsNation

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker provided the internet with a perfectly meme-worthy moment when pulled out a badge at Friday night’s debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

The moment came in response to Warnock accusing his opponent of pretending to be a member of law enforcement in the past. Walker pulled out an honorary badge, which immediately earned the scolding from debate moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw, who informed the former NFL star that props were against the event’s rules.

“This is not a prop,” the Republican said. “This is real.”

Social media is flooded with supporters on both sides claiming their particular candidate walked away with the win from the debate, but Walker’s bizarre badge moment has also inspired a growing number of comical memes mocking the athlete.

One post from MeidasTouch and shared by MSNBC’s Joy Reid shows Walker holding a DNA test result reading, “you are the father,” a reference to allegations the pro-life Walker previously paid for an abortion, something he denied again at his debate against Warnock.

Majid Padellan shared a video of Walker with dubbed audio mocking Walker’s claims of being law enforcement.

Democratic Coalition founder Scott Dworkin asked the best Walker memes, inspiring users sharing everything from Walker being thrown into David Lynch’s Twin Peaks to the children’s show Paw Patrol.

Throwing Walker and his badge in with other fictional cops has become quite popular with critics. The Republican has been quickly added to the casts of everything from Supernatural to The X-Files, offering his credentials right alongside the leads of show leads.

Walker claimed in one speech he was an “agent” with the FBI, but he is not a member of law enforcement. He later said he was joking about the “agent” comment. He explained after the debate that he has received multiple badges similar to the one he showed off at the debate for work he has done with law enforcement. He tweeted a card in August named a “special deputy sheriff” in Cobb County, Georgia. It is an honorary title and comes with no authority.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: