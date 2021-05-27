WATCH: Here’s Why ‘Ted Cruz Ate a Fly on Live TV’ is Hot Topic on Twitter

Twitter is abuzz over a clip that shows a fly crawling into Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s mouth and being washed down with bottled water during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity program.

The brief clip, without sound, rocketed around Twitter on Wednesday night, and by Thursday morning, #ToadCruz was the number one trending topic on the platform — helped along with some blue-check amplification.

Disgusting human, and fat wolverine cosplayer ted cruz

eats a fly, live on a parody news channel pic.twitter.com/ldoheJq4DC — 🥀_Imposter_🌹 (@Imposter_Edits) May 26, 2021

It’s appropriate that a fly landed on #TurdCruz so now he’s also #ToadCruz 🐸 https://t.co/cCOmrnOkTz — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF 💉 (@taradublinrocks) May 27, 2021

#ToadCruz Reads Dr Seuss I do not like green eggs and ham

I do not like them, Ted I am

I do not like green eggs to chew

I do not like clean water too

I do not like it in a flask

I do not like it through a mask

But I am just like other guys

The thing I like, is eating flies pic.twitter.com/iBay2E2jNQ — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) May 27, 2021

I don’t know why Ted swallowed the fly, but perhaps…#ToadCruz https://t.co/YtqQJ3JElw — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 27, 2021

Shoulda worn a mask. #ToadCruz — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 27, 2021

Users also drew comparisons to the famous fly who stole the show in the vice presidential debate by landing on then-Vice President Mike Pence’s head and staying long enough to register to vote.

But the big difference between Pence’s guest and Cruz’s snack is that the Pence fly was real. The Cruz fly was added to a June, 2019 clip of Cruz clearing a fist-sized frog in his throat before talking to Sean Hannity about the Democratic debate.

So when it comes to politics, Mike Pence remains the undisputed Lord of the Flies, and Ted Cruz — despite the water guzzling in this clip — remains thirsty.

Watch that clip above via Fox News.

