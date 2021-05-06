comScore Ted Cruz Wins With T-Shirt Self-Own About Haircut, Insurrection

Ted Cruz Outs Himself as Thirstiest Dude on Twitter While Merchandising a T-Shirt That Owns Him

By Marisa SarnoffMay 6th, 2021, 12:40 pm

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) – world traveler, election objector, Twitter beefer, noted luncher, not-particularlywell-liked lawmaker, and muchmocked haircut-bearer – apparently searched Twitter for mentions of himself on Thursday, and found at least one that he thought was worth his time.

“Probably made in China,” Cruz wrote, along with a screenshot of not only the original post at issue – a wrinkled, faded T-shirt with an image of Cruz and text reading “Politics in the front. Insurrection in the back.” – but the search field that revealed what Cruz was really doing on Twitter: “tedcruz OR @tedcruz OR s…”

(One can only presume that the next search term was related to his official senatorial Twitter account, @SenTedCruz.)

The original tweet that caught Cruz’s eye came from a nearly brand new Twitter account, @Colin72856945:

Colin72856945, a “Retail Trader, Musician, Optimist. Creative Type”, apparently joined Twitter just last month, as noted in his pinned tweet: “I’ve been on twitter less than 1 day. This place is horrible[.]”

Indeed.

