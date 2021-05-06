Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) – world traveler, election objector, Twitter beefer, noted luncher, not-particularly–well-liked lawmaker, and much–mocked haircut-bearer – apparently searched Twitter for mentions of himself on Thursday, and found at least one that he thought was worth his time.

Probably made in China. pic.twitter.com/8jSKWHQwoO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 6, 2021

“Probably made in China,” Cruz wrote, along with a screenshot of not only the original post at issue – a wrinkled, faded T-shirt with an image of Cruz and text reading “Politics in the front. Insurrection in the back.” – but the search field that revealed what Cruz was really doing on Twitter: “tedcruz OR @tedcruz OR s…”

(One can only presume that the next search term was related to his official senatorial Twitter account, @SenTedCruz.)

The original tweet that caught Cruz’s eye came from a nearly brand new Twitter account, @Colin72856945:

Fading after 1 wash 😿 pic.twitter.com/Lf1WlgFVfo — Colin (@Colin72856945) May 6, 2021

Colin72856945, a “Retail Trader, Musician, Optimist. Creative Type”, apparently joined Twitter just last month, as noted in his pinned tweet: “I’ve been on twitter less than 1 day. This place is horrible[.]”

Indeed.

