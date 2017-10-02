Video of Horrifying Moment Jason Aldean Ran Off Stage as Gun Shots Roar

Details are emerging from the mass shooting that occurred overnight in Las Vegas that led to the reported deaths of over 50 people and over 200 injuries, but none more horrifying than this video posted on Twitter. This user-generated video shows the exact moment that Jason Aldean became aware of the multiple gun shots being fired at his audience and ran off stage,

This story is still remarkably fluid as details are still emerging, but based on the video posted here it sounds like the assailant (ID’d as Stephen Paddock) was using an automatic weapon, perhaps with extended magazines. OR perhaps he had a cache of multiple weapons at the ready as the shooting seems to go well beyond the standard 30 bullet limit of most automatic weapons.

