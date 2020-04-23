WATCH: Kamala Harris Teaches Mark Warner How to Make a Tuna Melt Without Making Entire Internet Barf

California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris came to Sen. Mark Warner’s rescue following his viral tuna melt debacle, giving the Virginia Democrat a ten-minute tutorial on how to make the sandwich without destroying the collective American appetite to ever eat again.

Senator Warner gained social media infamy this week with a (deliberately) haphazard video tutorial on how to make the world’s worst microwave tuna melt. The resulting creation spawned a torrent of revulsion and, from the look of things, an international mayonnaise shortage.

But it also drew a kind offer from Senator Harris to school Warner on the finer points of tuna sammy assemblage, social distancing-style.

True to her word, Harris took to Instagram Wednesday night and began to detail pro techniques that eluded Warner — like “draining” the tuna and adding fresh ingredients like minced celery and onion.

Then, Harris advised Warner, “You mix the mayonnaise in!”

That’s where things got weird.

“What kind of mayonnaise are you using?” Warner asked, noting “I got grief because I didn’t use Duke’s, which is from Virginia.”

“But I originally was going to use Miracle Whip, but I thought that was too gross,” Warner added, to which Harris replied “No, Miracle Whip is actually quite tasty.”

Let’s just assume she’s trying not to alienate a (likely very small) voting bloc.

Warner also needled Harris about her secret ingredient — Dijon mustard — placing himself in the illustrious company of Sean Hannity, who once criticized President Barack Obama for consuming the condiment.

Senator Warner thanked Senator Harris, and promised his next epicurean adventure would involve Velveeta and Oscar Mayer Bologna, which Harris correctly recommended he fry.

Watch the clip above via Sen. Kamala Harris.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]