Mentalist Oz Pearlman Reveals Trick That Stunned Top Table – Seconds Before WHCD Chaos

Mentalist Oz Pearlman revealed on Sunday that he had just stunned President Donald Trump’s pregnant White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt by guessing her baby’s name when chaos erupted during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Saturday.

Backstage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the performer said he had been challenged by Leavitt to guess the name of her unborn daughter, but that the pair were “interrupted” when Trump walked in and suggested that he “save it” for the dinner.

Later during the dinner, in footage of the moment when gunshots rang from outside the ballroom venue at the Washington Hilton, Pearlman could be seen with a notebook speaking to the press secretary.

On Sunday, in a video posted to X by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, Pearlman said, “I was guessing letter by letter, how many letters were in the name, and then right at the moment when you see it happen, I wrote down the name and said, ‘How did I do?,’ and then I turned around.”

Showing the page to Leavitt, he said she then gasped, right as the chaos unfolded.

. @OzTheMentalist reveals the trick he had just performed on Karoline Leavitt when the shooting happened last night at the White House correspondents’ dinner. He figured out the name of @PressSec ‘s soon to be born child pic.twitter.com/ejxU1E01Jg — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 26, 2026

Outside the room, gunfire erupted as 31-year-old suspect Cole Allen allegedly forced his way toward the ballroom with guns and knives before being apprehended. A Secret Service agent was shot during the incidente, though protected by a vest.

Pressed by Karl on what the name was, noting that the press secretary had given him permission, he said, “I believe the name is Viviane.”

Watch above via X.

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