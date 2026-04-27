Trump Backs Comedian’s Viral Bid to Change Name of ICE: ‘GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT’

President Donald Trump urged officials to move forward with a proposal to rename Immigration and Customs Enforcement so that the acronym ICE can be switched up to NICE, a viral idea first pushed by comedian Adam Carolla during a Fox News interview that seems designed to troll critics.

Posting late Sunday on Truth Social, the president shared a tweet by a supporter suggesting the rebrand and gloating that the change would mean “the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday.”

Trump responded: “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT.”

The “NICE” rebrand concept has long existed as a meme among Trump’s political base, particularly during periods of heightened criticism of ICE’s enforcement tactics.

The meme appears to have originated with Carolla, who appeared on Fox News to speak with host Jesse Watters in September. At the time, the comedian joked that given the agency is a “national organization,” the administration should “start it with the word N.”

“Can you imagine Gavin Newsom?” the comedian joked to Watters. “These NICE agents pulling up in NICE vans!”

The Fox News segment came as the agency faced sustained public scrutiny over its role in the president’s immigration crackdowns, which have sparked protests in several cities.

Earlier this year in Minneapolis, demonstrations escalated following two separate incidents in which federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during unrest tied to enforcement operations.

The White House, meanwhile, has not formally announced any steps toward implementing the proposed name change, and it remains unclear whether Trump’s directive signals a genuine policy initiative.

ICE, established in 2003 under the Department of Homeland Security, is responsible for enforcing federal laws governing border control and customs.

Any official name change could require administrative action and may face legal hurdles.

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