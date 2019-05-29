<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Special counsel Robert Mueller will speak about his investigation today in his first public statement since the release of his report on Russian election-meddling and President Donald Trump. The announcement is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. ET.

The announcement from the Department of Justice says Mueller will not take questions during this event, but it is possible he will still answer public inquiries about whether he’ll testify before Congress to outline his findings. There is also a possibility that Mueller will speak about his differences of opinion with Attorney General William Barr, which has dominated the news cycle for weeks because of their disagreements on the gravity of the special counsel’s findings.

Ever since Mueller’s reports came out, critics have accused Barr of running cover for Trump by taking the special counsel out of context and mishandling his findings. Barr has shrugged off criticisms from members of Mueller’s team, and while he says he has no problem with the special counsel giving public testimony, Trump has accused Democrats of demanding a “do-over,” said Mueller shouldn’t testify, has ordered witnesses not to cooperate with Congressional subpoenas, and declared executive privilege over the unredacted version of Mueller’s report.

Watch above, via Fox News.

[Photo via Saul Loeb/Getty Images]

