Jen Psaki’s Cookies are a Threat to Democracy! Or Something!

By Tommy ChristopherApr 24th, 2021, 9:29 am

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave out cookies following her latest daily briefing, which many saw as a nice gesture, while others saw it as a threat to our very democracy.

At Friday’s briefing, Psaki concluded by telling reporters ” As I promised yesterday — I promised snacks. I did not bring them in here, but my mother-in-law made homemade chocolate chip cookies for you guys. So, there’s one for each of you in here. We will do it in a COVID-safe way.”

As promised, the cookies were then distributed at each reporter’s socially-distanced seat, and that was that. Well, not quite. Reporters and other media figures tweeted about the cookies, some appreciatively, and some using it as a vehicle to snark about the “lapdog” media.

The unifying theme of tweets from critics and cookie-appreciators alike was that they generally kept it light.

And then there was this guy, Jacobin staff writer Luke Savage, who wrote “It’s alarming that anyone thinks this kind of relationship between the WH’s chief spin doctor and the press is a good thing. The executive branch of the US government is maybe the single most powerful institution in the world, and a democratic press shouldn’t be cozy with power.”

Savage found an ally in another strident Biden opponent, frequent Fox News guest Glenn Greenwald, who wrote “Imagine if Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Kayleigh McEnany handed out homemade cookies to the White House press corps, who swooned and gushed with gratitude as they giggled and ate them. But now the good guys are in power.”

Yes, Glenn, imagine that.

Watch Democracy die in the broad light of day and a hint of molasses above, via C-Span.

