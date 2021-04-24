Jen Psaki’s Cookies are a Threat to Democracy! Or Something!

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave out cookies following her latest daily briefing, which many saw as a nice gesture, while others saw it as a threat to our very democracy.

At Friday’s briefing, Psaki concluded by telling reporters ” As I promised yesterday — I promised snacks. I did not bring them in here, but my mother-in-law made homemade chocolate chip cookies for you guys. So, there’s one for each of you in here. We will do it in a COVID-safe way.”

As promised, the cookies were then distributed at each reporter’s socially-distanced seat, and that was that. Well, not quite. Reporters and other media figures tweeted about the cookies, some appreciatively, and some using it as a vehicle to snark about the “lapdog” media.

@PressSec finishes her daily briefing by announcing that her mother in law baked chocolate chip cookies. The briefing room erupts in delight.

To be studied by future students of White House media strategy… — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) April 23, 2021

Still can’t believe I missed the cookies … https://t.co/Pr277uTR3K — Maegan Vazquez (@maeganvaz) April 23, 2021

Trump offered reporters bleach injections one year ago to the day in this same room. Quite a contrast. https://t.co/k0Hi9z94IJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2021

I’m expecting to see the same from @CoraJScott at the next Health Dept. newser https://t.co/eCfn7ZPl0S — Collin Lingo (@LingoIsMyNameo) April 23, 2021

Sounds about right. Most of the DC press corps have the mentalities of children. https://t.co/ydzFG6bIwn — Leighton Akira Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) April 23, 2021

Jen Psaki announces as she’s leaving press briefing that her mother-in-law provided homemade chocolate chip cookies for everyone. “Thank you!!!!” the journalists shouted in unison. (How refreshing) — Jessica Chasmar (@JessicaChasmar) April 23, 2021

SNACK BREAK: Jen Psaki throws a bone at Biden’s media lap dogs in the press, brings in cookies for the reporters. pic.twitter.com/snzgSOqayS — MRCTV (@mrctv) April 23, 2021

The unifying theme of tweets from critics and cookie-appreciators alike was that they generally kept it light.

And then there was this guy, Jacobin staff writer Luke Savage, who wrote “It’s alarming that anyone thinks this kind of relationship between the WH’s chief spin doctor and the press is a good thing. The executive branch of the US government is maybe the single most powerful institution in the world, and a democratic press shouldn’t be cozy with power.”

It’s alarming that anyone thinks this kind of relationship between the WH’s chief spin doctor and the press is a good thing. The executive branch of the US government is maybe the single most powerful institution in the world, and a democratic press shouldn’t be cozy with power. https://t.co/pNmwjMoqss — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) April 23, 2021

Savage found an ally in another strident Biden opponent, frequent Fox News guest Glenn Greenwald, who wrote “Imagine if Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Kayleigh McEnany handed out homemade cookies to the White House press corps, who swooned and gushed with gratitude as they giggled and ate them. But now the good guys are in power.”

Imagine if Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Kayleigh McEnany handed out homemade cookies to the White House press corps, who swooned and gushed with gratitude as they giggled and ate them. But now the good guys are in power. https://t.co/2LdNjMc8M9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 23, 2021

Yes, Glenn, imagine that.

I don’t think I had one of those cookies! I do recall a fierce Bourbon Pecan pie competition that @steveholland1 participated in, however. Can confirm that today’s cookies were tasty! — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) April 23, 2021

Watch Democracy die in the broad light of day and a hint of molasses above, via C-Span.

