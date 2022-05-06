There are about 1.4 million people living in New Hampshire, and yet the lower house of its legislature has 400 members. That’s one representative for every 3,500 residents.

In such a large governing body, state reps are more accountable and accessible to their constituents. At the same time, the bigger the legislature, the greater the opportunity for all manner of cranks to snag seats. A simpler way of putting it is: on one hand, it’s a win for representative democracy; on the other, it’s a win for representative democracy.

To illustrate the latter sense of this axiom, look no further than Republican Rep. Susan DeLemus.

DeLemus has checked numerous kook boxes over the years:

Barack Obama was born in Kenya? Check. Millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 election? Check. Pope Francis is the Antichrist? Check. (“The Pope is the anti-Christ,” she wrote. “Do your research.” lmao) Crazy, Michele Bachmann eyes? Check. Husband imprisoned for role in armed standoff with federal agents? Check-aroo.

On Thursday, DeLemus ticked another box thanks to a confrontation with pro-choice protestors outside the capitol building in Concord. The group had assembled in the wake of Monday’s leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that’s poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case establishing the constitutional right to abortion.

Republicans won control of the New Hampshire state legislature in 2020 and have tabled bills that would protect access to abortion. Outside the capitol, protestors chanted, “Shame on you!”

The problem with DeLemus’ latest display isn’t that she merely expressed anti-abortion views, but rather it was the utterly unhinged way she did so.

In a 27-second video posted on Twitter by a Democratic legislative aide, DeLemus is seen standing on the capitol steps screaming at the protestors, repeatedly calling them – and herself – murderers.

Nothing quite like the tact and grace of an @NHGOP State Rep on the steps of the people’s house. Say hello to @SusanDeLemus engaging peaceful protestors this morning. #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/dtEW7o6dsL — Colin Booth (@ColinGBooth) May 5, 2022

“Shame on you!” DeLemus screams back at them while angrily gesticulating. “Shame on all of you! Shame on you killing babies!”

She then channels Oprah, but instead of doling out cool free stuff, the lawmaker hands down dramatic guilty verdicts as she points to different protestors.

“You’re a murderer! You’re a murderer! YOU’RE a murderer! YOU’RE a murderer! Shame on you!”

Then in a plot twist, DeLemus wails, “I’m a murderer! I murdered my own baby! Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on all of you!”

DeLemus has said she regretted having an abortion in the 1980s. “I have had an abortion, and I have murdered my baby,” she stated in 2012.

DeLemus is no stranger to this website. Back in 2015, Mediaite noted she was featured in a CNN segment about “regular voters,” but the network omitted the minor detail that she’s a Republican state representative. Rather bizarrely, she claimed she had never been interested in politics until Donald Trump declared his candidacy for president in June of that year – despite the fact she was first elected to the legislature in 2010.

Actually, apologies to Michele Bachmann. Susan DeLemus has the crazy, John Calhoun eyes.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.