Tulsi Gabbard Sparks Fury By Going All In on Ukraine Biolabs Theory: ‘Loyal to the End. To Putin’

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sparked fury on Friday by going all in on the Ukraine biolabs conspiracy theory, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin cited as a reason for his invasion of Ukraine.

“Today, I’m releasing new evidence of long-standing U.S. Government funding of more than 120 bio labs in over 30 countries. Now, these bio labs include labs in places like Ukraine, which could be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In fact, the intelligence community had previously warned that a U.S.-funded bio lab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to long-standing threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage,” Gabbard began in a clip released to social media. She added:

Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.

Gabbard’s disclosure sparked a fierce debate on social media, with MAGA supporters — including members of Congress — singing her praises and national security experts accusing her of pushing Russian propaganda. Putin claimed his Russian invasion of Ukraine was necessary in part to remove the biolabs, which he said make chemical weapons, from the country.

The Financial Times’s chief correspondent in Ukraine, Christopher Miller, shared the clip and added, “Before she departs, Gabbard uses her platform and access to intelligence to perpetuate one of her and Russia’s favorite conspiracy theories, disingenuously twisting facts, deliberately misinforming the public and delivering a gift to the Kremlin.”

Before she departs, Gabbard uses her platform and access to intelligence to perpetuate one of her and Russia’s favorite conspiracy theories, disingenuously twisting facts, deliberately misinforming the public and delivering a gift to the Kremlin. https://t.co/xcfqQzlajh — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 12, 2026

The New York Post covered the video and spoke to Josh Segal, a noted expert on biological weapons, who said, “I am really confused as to why the DNI released something giving new life to a misleading narrative the entire intel community has known for decades to be a Russian trope and that the Trump administration worked hard to crush in its first term.”

“Their labs are not now and were never secret, and do zero questionable work. Cooperation with the US started as a highly publicized effort to convert former Soviet research facilities that may have been connected to the USSR’s covert BW program and involved Russian participation until a decade ago,” Segal added, noting, “This conversion program also was responsible for destroying 12 tons of weaponized anthrax the Russians abandoned on Resurrection Island in the Aral Sea.”

Prominent Russian pro-democracy activist Garry Kasparov replied to Gabbard, “Loyal to the end. To Putin.”

Loyal to the end. To Putin. https://t.co/COWevV0s4u — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) June 12, 2026

Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) replied, “As far as I can tell, Tulsi’s big ‘secret biolab’ bombshell is recycled Kremlin propaganda. These labs were never secret. The U.S. spent decades funding biosafety and disease-surveillance work abroad under Nunn-Lugar, with the facility lists posted publicly by the State Department and our own embassy in Kyiv.”

“Russia invented the ‘secret bioweapons’ spin in 2022 to help justify invading Ukraine. Our own intelligence flagged it as disinformation. Now Tulsi is laundering that exact line, while conveniently forgetting the first Trump administration funded this same research. Nothing was hidden and the only thing being manufactured here is the coverup. Tulsi, don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” Levin concluded.

As far as I can tell, Tulsi’s big “secret biolab” bombshell is recycled Kremlin propaganda. These labs were never secret. The U.S. spent decades funding biosafety and disease-surveillance work abroad under Nunn-Lugar, with the facility lists posted publicly by the State… https://t.co/QOCkHqcCdH — Mike Levin (@MikeLevin) June 12, 2026

Shashank Joshi, The Economist’s Washington bureau chief, added, “‘Including in Ukraine.’ Conspiracy theory masquerading as intelligence.”

“Including in Ukraine” Conspiracy theory masquerading as intelligence. https://t.co/MaiTJ3fHXE — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) June 12, 2026

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer went off on some prominent figures on her own side, who quickly embraced Gabbard’s claims, “Russia is playing the GOP like a fiddle right now. Crazy to see members of Congress entertain this biolab propaganda while knowing Russia has been offering to supply Iran with NUKES to kill Americans.”

“ODNI is being praised by Russian media today. The same Russian media that spreads lies that Trump killed Charlie Kirk and lies that Trump is a pedophile. Disgraceful. Zero self awareness,” Loomer concluded.

Russia is playing the GOP like a fiddle right now. Crazy to see members of Congress entertain this biolab propaganda while knowing Russia has been offering to supply Iran with NUKES to kill Americans. ODNI is being praised by Russian media today. The same Russian media that… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 12, 2026

Below are some more reactions, including praise from MAGA-world:

Tulsi Gabbard revives her DNI account to try and fearmonger against Ukraine. Her one and only agenda has been to serve Russia whenever possible, and it's always been this obvious. https://t.co/wVfGBT8hmH — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) June 12, 2026

Incredible. Publishing what appears to be (if you care to read the "evidence") a totally legitimate US program, and even citing the risks of these being used as "Russian information campaigns", Tulsi Gabbard – the gift that kept giving – presents the Kremlin with yet one more… https://t.co/k1cRPfHO2W — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) June 12, 2026

A completely dishonest characterization of facilities engaged in benign basic biological, medical, and veterinary research. It is no different from research performed in the U.S. or Europe. Ukraine only has a few facilities rated BSL-3 and none rated BSL-4. https://t.co/7inRo7llFz — John Ridge (@WeaponScientist) June 12, 2026

And, now the praise:

Thank you @DNIGabbard for your herculean efforts to flip the deep state. You are a hero for restoring some transparency and good faith that our government needs. https://t.co/wcwsHHqoGu — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 12, 2026

The conspiracy theories were always just spoiler alerts.

Keep dropping truth bombs until your last second there. I wish you weren’t leaving, Tulsi.

You will be missed, my dear friend.❤️❤️ https://t.co/eHEGKnmLV1 — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) June 12, 2026

. @DNIGabbard & @TulsiGabbard A National HERO…she should be given the presidential medal of freedom for her relentless pursuit of the truth on behalf of the American people!@realDonaldTrump @JDVance https://t.co/ORk6YaOJW1 — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 12, 2026

It used to be a “conspiracy theory” about biolabs in Ukraine. They would fact check our posts and write nasty articles about anyone exposing them. Now the US Government has confirmed they existed. The conspiracy theorists keep being proven right. https://t.co/WJKlHIZtJL — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 12, 2026

Remember when Mitt Romney said that her mentioning this was treason. https://t.co/f78HXYAiSf — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 12, 2026

This is why they came after Tulsi so hard https://t.co/pFat850Z4G — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 12, 2026

Thank you Tulsi for exposing their lies! It’s moments like this that should serve as a reminder why we worked so hard to win in 2024. https://t.co/CcYUQGzbGZ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) June 12, 2026

The evidence Tulsi released today proves that Mitt Romney is a neocon shill who should not be trusted in the GOP. Isn’t it interesting the entire Democrat party (and uniparty shills like Romney) and the media and intel community tried to paint @DNIGabbard as a Russian asset?… https://t.co/5ceXk6332w — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 12, 2026

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