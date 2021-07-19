The White House press corps had multiple opportunities on Monday to ask President Joe Biden if he would raise the issue of a terrorist wanted by the United States that Jordan is harboring.

Ahead of Jordanian King Abdullah II’s meeting on Monday at the White House, the press failed to ask Biden, following his remarks about the current state of the economy, about Ahlam Tamimi, who was behind the 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem that killed 15 civilians, including two Americans, and injured approximately 122 others, including four Americans.

Tamimi was serving 16 life sentences in Israel when she was released as part of a deal Israel made with Hamas in exchange for captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Now living in Jordan, Tamimi is treated like a celebrity.

The White House press corps failed to even ask White House press secretary Jen Psaki ahead of the meeting whether Biden would press the king to extradite Tamimi, whose indictment by the United States was unsealed in 2017. No one in the press pool that was in the Oval Office shouted a question following about Tamimi.

On a relevant note, ABC’s The View brought the Tamimi case to light on Friday as departing co-host Meghan McCain interviewed the parents of Malki Roth, one of the Americans killed in the bombing. Finally, Tamimi’s case was mentioned on a major network other than Fox News.

It is a responsibility of the U.S. president to bring to justice those who injure or kill Americans abroad. And it is the responsibility of the press to hold the president accountable. Both failed in this regard as it pertains to Tamimi’s case.

