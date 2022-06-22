Zuckerberg Tells Jim Cramer He Wants You to Come to His Creepy ‘Metaverse’ to Spend Real Money on ‘Digital Goods’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Jim Cramer Wednesday he wants people to come to his creepy virtual reality world to spend their hard-earned money on his digital junk.

The robotic executive joined CNBC for an exclusive in which he explained how he intends to make more money. He told Cramer his Metaverse will use “virtual and augmented reality” to offer people an opportunity to “express themselves.”

Cramer was all ears and told the tech billionaire he would be willing to try some parts of a VR life.

Zuckerberg explained he wants people to take actual money and spend it to live lives in what sounds like an empty digital pit:

Our North Star is that by the end of the decade, we hope to basically get to around a billion people in the Metaverse doing hundreds of dollars of Commerce each, buying digital goods, digital content, different things to express themselves. So whether that’s clothing for their avatar, different digital goods for their virtual home, or things to decorate their virtual conference room. Utilities to be able to be more productive in virtual and augmented reality and across the Metaverse overall.

Zuckerberg promised his digital playground will offer ample job opportunities for coders and users.

For anyone wondering what a Metaverse is, Mashable has your back:

According to Mark Zuckerberg, mankind will migrate into the Metaverse in the future, leaving reality behind for a world that we create and govern entirely. He claims that there will come a moment when virtual worlds are so absorbing and handy that we will not want to leave, at which point the Metaverse will emerge.

Many Americans are naturally struggling to budget for food, gas and other basic goods at the moment. That’s leaving out the millions who can no longer compete for single family homes.

The Facebook founder apparently sees an opportunity to cash in on the sorrow.

It remains to be seen how profitable a virtual reality universe will be, but Zuckerberg wants to spend the next decade building it.

Hopefully between now and then, Meta goes bust and Zuckerberg is forced to become as frugal as those he wants to pay him for virtual “utilities.”

If there is any hope for humanity, people will react to the Metaverse by logging off and going outdoors. Perhaps some will make new friends and actual memories.

Could you imagine taking off a pair virtual reality goggles after hours cruising a fake world and realizing you’re as lonely as Mark Zuckerberg looks?

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.