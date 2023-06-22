Enjoying a THC Vape Pen or THC Vape Juice

Austin Greenawalt is a cannabis enthusiast, blogger, and social media writer with a keen eye for making cannabis feel more approachable. He hopes to educate the public on the plant’s medicinal and recreational benefits.

Known for its unique, psychotropic effects, delta-9 THC sits on the Mount Rushmore of cannabinoids. After all, it’s the cannabinoid responsible for cannabis’ notorious “high” sensation. Other cannabinoids, like CBD and CBN, are popular for their wellness-boosting effects—but they aren’t psychoactive. While delta-9 THC also offers therapeutic benefits for mood, relaxation, and sleep, many adults have fallen in love with the cannabinoid’s psychoactive effects that leave them calm, relaxed, creative, and “chill.”

A popular way adults enjoy legal forms of delta-9 THC is with THC vapes. When browsing collections of hemp-derived delta-9 vapes, customers can choose between disposable THC vape pens or bottles of refined THC vape juices (for use in a CBD or THC vape kit).

In this article, we’ll introduce you to some best-selling (legal) THC vape pens and THC vape juices, and show you why so many adults choose vape products over other hemp-derived CBD products.

Finding the Best THC Vape Juice & Disposable Vapes

When we say “legal,” we mean that these vape products contain a full-spectrum hemp oil with less than 0.3% THC. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp oil with this low percentage of THC is for adults in the U.S. These vape products aren’t “weed vapes” or “cannabis vapes”; rather, they’re hemp-derived delta-9 vapes, and finding top-tier ones can be a little tricky.

When shopping for a quality THC vape, the first step is finding a trustworthy brand. Since the 2018 Farm Bill, there’s been a spike in the number of hemp brands. Certainly, some of these brands are noteworthy and offer safe, reliable products—but not all. So, when you’re shopping for a hemp product, like delta-9 vapes, it’s essential to find a brand that:

Uses a solventless oil extraction process

Relies on natural ingredients

Utilizes organic hemp

Publishes third-party lab-tested Certificates of Analysis

A company that checks all these boxes (and makes legal THC vape juices) is CBDfx. CBDfx’s collection of delta-9 vapes includes individual disposable vape pens and bottles of THC vape juices. Each of the delta-9 disposable vapes carries 500mg of full-spectrum CBD and 5mg of hemp-derived THC, which equals roughly 800 puffs. Their 30mL bottles of THC vape juices contain 2000mg CBD and 75mg THC, letting you refill your personal vaporizers at your convenience.

Their THC oil vape formulas include:

Maui Wowie Sativa THC + CBD Vape Formula

THC veterans might recognize our first THC vape formula: Maui Wowie. This classic sativa strain offers uplifting effects wrapped inside a tropical flavor. CBDfx balances the effects of D9 THC with a measured amount of full-spectrum CBD, giving you quick wellness-boosting effects.

You can choose from a Maui Wowie Vape Pen or a Maui Wowie Vape Juice bottle.

Purple Punch Indica THC + CBD + CBN Vape Formula

Second, we have a relaxing strain: Purple Punch. Unlike Maui Wowie, Purple Punch is an indica, meaning its effects are less uplifting and more calming. CBDfx enhances this state of renewed calm by adding 30mg of CBN per pen and 200mg per bottle of vape juice.

Like the other vape formulas, you can choose between a Purple Punch Vape Pen or a Purple Punch Vape Juice.

Wedding Cake Hybrid THC + CBD Vape Formula

If you’d like a mix between an uplifting sativa and a lulling indica, a hybrid strain like CBDfx’s Wedding Cake might be perfect for you. Hybrid strains are cultivated to lift your mood while relaxing your body. Plus, the formula’s full-spectrum CBD offers its own therapeutic benefits to enhance your experience.

Shop between a Wedding Cake Vape Pen and Wedding Cake Vape Juice.

OG Kush Indica THC + CBD Vape Formula

OG Kush is another beloved indica strain, popular for its distinct hempy taste and heavy relaxation effects. Like their other vape juices, CBDfx combines a legally compliant level of delta-9 THC with their organic full-spectrum CBD to make a unique vaping experience.

Choose between their OG Kush Vape Pen or OG Kush Vape Juice.

Pineapple Express Hybrid THC + CBD Vape Formula

Last, we have a strain so popular Hollywood rolled it into a movie: Pineapple Express. Like Wedding Cake, Pineapple Express is a hybrid, making it the perfect median between strains like Maui Wowie and OG Kush. Pineapple Express is ideal for a lazy, chill afternoon.

CBDfx offers a Pineapple Express THC Pen and Pineapple Express Vape Juice.

Here’s a closer look at CBDfx’s five vaping formulas.

THC Vape Formula Strain Type Perfect for … Maui Wowie Sativa … a lazy Saturday morning. Purple Punch Indica … a sleepless night. Wedding Cake Hybrid … a peaceful afternoon. OG Kush Indica … an evening puff. Pineapple Express Hybrid … a midday break.

Benefits of a Delta-9 THC Vape Pen

Compared to other legal hemp-based products, a THC vape pen offers quicker effects. When inhaling cannabinoid-rich vapor, the molecules filter through your lungs and enter your bloodstream.

Other THC products, like THC gummies, travel through your digestive system before absorbing into the body, which can take a couple of hours. So, you won’t feel the THC effects right away (like a vape), but the effects from THC edibles last longer than those from D9 vapes. Still, many adults choose THC vape pens because of their quicker, short-lived effects.

Final Thoughts

A hemp-derived THC vape can be a fun, simple way to enjoy the relaxing benefits of legal delta-9 THC. If you’re new to THC, the first step is to find a reliable, trustworthy brand, like CBDfx. Then, find a formula that aligns with your wellness goals and offers your ideal THC experience.

And the last step is to take a deep breath and enjoy the elevated, THC way of life. Safe travels on your THC journey!

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com